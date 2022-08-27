Norma Sheahan: The life lesson I would like to pass on is work backwards

I grew up on a farm in Whitechurch, Co Cork, daughter of Joe and Nora Sheahan, with four sisters, Sinead, Blathnaid, Paula and Jan-Marie. Granny Sheahan lived in the farmhouse next door, she made great desserts and puddings. Timmy Foley worked on the farm for decades, he did a lot of the rearing too. He cycled up from Carrignavar every morning on his high nelly. A wonderful man. He’d sometimes chase us with crows and mice. Auntie Fionnuala lived down the field and she was always kind. She’d laugh so hard that she cried. And then up the field were more cousins, the O’Sullivans. Their home was like a farmer’s market long before markets became trendy.
- Following its sell-out run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, actress, producer, podcaster, and winner of Celebrity Ireland’s Fittest Family, Norma Sheahan, will bring Shirley Valentine to Cork audiences on September 24. Tickets from €22.50, see
- corkoperahouse.ie.
- Norma will also star in The Matchmaker at the Gleneagle INEC Arena on September 18. Tickets €27.90, see inec.ie.