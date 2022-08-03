The Skin Nerd: Stretching your skincare budget to get high quality products for less

Research just in has revealed that we are spending more money on skincare than in previous years. Despite the average sales prices for women’s skincare products increasing by 7% in the first half of 2022, the NPD Group (an American market research company) has revealed that women’s prestige skincare sales were up by as much as 8% year-on-year. The same study also revealed that mid-range skincare sales increased just 4%, indicating that women are opting for more premium products with a higher price point.

Undoubtedly, price increases are affecting us all, but it is thought that when it comes to skincare, the increased pressure on expenditure has led to people seeking better value for money, larger sizes and more potent formulas that are more cost-effective to buy. The report stressed that although people are buying less, they are upgrading their purchases to those with more innovative formulations. Despite this, I take it as my duty to ensure you don’t waste your money on unnecessary purchases that produce additional waste. With the cost of living rising, it is important to put some thought into smarter spending and where savings can be made. Thankfully, there are many areas where you can stretch your budget when it comes to skincare:

Invest in a nourishing daily cleanser

Rather than wasting your hard-earned pennies on multiple trending cleansers that could disrupt your delicate skin barrier, I recommend finding a nourishing daily cleanser that works for your skin type and goals. A good cleanser is key when it comes to healthy skin, but it does not have to break the bank. CeraVe and La Roche-Posay are brands that provide formulas at a low cost that respect the skin. Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser (€29, skingredients.com) is also a worthy investment. Containing oligosaccharide — a skin-soothing prebiotic and gluconolactone — a polyhydroxy acid (PHA) for hydration and mild exfoliation, a little of this multi-award-winning formula goes a long way, and a tube should last you three months.

For makeup removal and a thorough pre-cleanse, the Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50, theskinnerd.com) is ideal. Simply add water and the microfibre material removes makeup and oil from the skin. The even better news? Your Cleanse Off Mitt only needs replacing after 3 months!

Splurge on a do-it-all serum

Most of my personal budget is allocated to serums, as these are leave-on products that are often packed with hardworking active ingredients. Serums provide a concentrated dose of hydration and are often multi-purpose, meaning that they can treat and protect at once. As a guide, I look for those containing vitamin A to re-educate the skin, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and vitamins E and C for antioxidant protection.

Lots of multi-purpose serums are priced around €30-40 but can cost up to €90 in the mid-range bracket, or more if you are going for ultra-prestige brands. At a lower price point, The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% & B5 Serum is a popular choice for providing instant hydration while working to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Investing in a multi-purpose serum can often mean you don’t need to purchase a moisturiser for additional nourishment. If it is ocular-tested (meaning it is safe to use around the eyes) you can also skip an eye cream too, saving money, time and space in your bathroom! Serums containing peptides are great for stimulating collagen production, whilst those containing caffeine and vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid can brighten and address dark circles.

Always use a high-factor SPF

You can save on but should never skip SPF, which exists to protect your skin from damaging UV rays. A daily broad-spectrum SPF is the ultimate anti-ageing product. Harmful UVA and UVB rays have been proven to have the biggest accelerating effect on premature skin ageing, so applying your SPF, or as I like to call it, your “skin insurance” every morning is essential. Affordable classics include La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios and Bondi Sands' ranges both come in at under €20 and offer a range of high factor, broad-spectrum formulas.

Skinvestment extras worth their salt

An active cleanser is worthy of a splurge if you choose a formula that addresses your personal skin goal. These treatment cleansers contain potent, active ingredients and are to be used 2-3 times a week max, meaning they will last longer than your daily, passive cleanser.

A skincare consultation is a great investment, allowing you access to targeted, personalised advice from a trained professional. You will be able to ask questions about which ingredients work together and which to avoid and can set up a plan to check your progress. I may be biased but The Skin Nerd excels at providing these one-on-one consultations and ours take place via Zoom — making them easier to slot into a busy schedule.

A spritz is a refreshing way to boost hydration during the day. Look for one that's rich in antioxidants to protect your skin from pollution.

The Nerdie Pick

Brazilian bum bum cream

Confidence-boosting products are a worthy investment, and Sol de Janeiro’s award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is great for lifting your mood as well as tightening/smoothing skin. This hydrator is infused with guaraná extract, which is five times richer in caffeine than coffee, and great for improving texture. The pistachio scented cream is packed with fatty acids to deeply nourish, and boost circulation. It can be used all over the body, and despite its gloriously thick consistency, it absorbs quickly, leaving a sheen to make you feel more assured in those leg-baring summer outfits.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, €34, boots.ie