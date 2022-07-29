Secret Cyclist: What to wear to make the most of out your cycle

Most people wear normal clothes when they cycle short trips. Unless there’s a downpour outside, it’s denims, shirt, and maybe a jumper or a jacket for me. However, if I’m going out for a longer cycle, I’ll wear my cycling gear. If you have yet to try this type of clothing and are interested in taking on longer bike trips to build up your fitness or discover an area, here’s some advice on cycling kit.

Shoes

Most bike shoes come with a cleat at the bottom which is a bit like a ski binding. You “click” into the pedal and this connection ensures even power delivery through the pedals. Clicking in and out can take getting used to and you will invariably fall over at some point (probably surrounded by onlookers) but once you master it, the shoes work brilliantly. The only downside is the cleat makes walking very challenging so bike shoes are not the best option if planning on exploring on foot during the course of your ride.

Shorts

Good quality cycle clothing should do one important job for you: ensure that you enjoy your spin on the bike. In other words, you shouldn’t have to be thinking about your clothes. There’s nothing worse than being too cold, too hot, or feeling like a parachute flapping in the wind when cycling. What you wear on the lower half of your body will be the most important decision you make when choosing gear for a long ride.

Cycling shorts are usually made with the fabric, Lycra, a material which is, to say the least, a trigger point for many people.

I used to think Lycra was so controversial because it is shape fitting but even with the growth in popularity of yoga pants and GAA tracksuit bottoms, it still stands out as an item of clothing that makes people angry.

I’d hate to think that all the societal baggage attached to Lycra cycle wear turns people away from wearing bike shorts. They are, after all, a great choice of clothing for longer rides when spending hours in the saddle.

Lycra shorts typically are padded with cushioned foam to keep nether regions comfortable and healthy.

If you are going to invest in a pair of bike shorts, I’d recommend going for bib shorts as they sit better on the body and also cover your lower back. I picked up a pair Rapha bib shorts last year that have side pockets; very handy for quick access to your phone.

Rapha bib shorts have a padded chamois insert which varies by the size of the shorts. The material is fitted with thick foam that provides the right amount of sit bone support.

Tops

Cycling jerseys are no different from soccer or Gaelic Football jerseys in Ireland. You’ll see people wearing the colours of their local cycling club, to the best team in the world, and everything in between.

Much like bike shorts, a good jersey will really add to your cycle. Pockets at the back provide space for some snacks, your keys or wallet, and a spare tube. Jerseys are designed to be close fitting to limit the amount of aerodynamic drag that is created as you cut through the air.

General trends in clothing tend to be mirrored in cycle clothing and you can find jerseys that help raise funds for good causes, jerseys designed here in Ireland, or jerseys with a lower carbon footprint. Leading international brands like Rapha and Assos of Switzerland sell jerseys for between €80-150 with Irish brands like Velo Revolution and Victory Chimp coming in at roughly the same price.

Jackets

Cycling jackets have taken a huge leap forward in quality in recent years. Before then, it wasn’t uncommon to see even professional riders wearing simple rain capes in the driving rain of a spring day in the Low Countries. You can now buy cycling jackets that offer extremely high levels of waterproof protection while keeping you cool or warm on the inside. I invested in a Castelli Gabba jacket around eight years ago and it’s still my ‘go-to’ jacket if I’m heading out and the skies look heavy.

You can choose to wear a ‘high-viz’ jacket but it’s good to remember that ‘high-viz’ does not offer total protection from motorised traffic; you can be dressed up like a Christmas tree but it’s all in vain if a driver is staring at their phone or misjudges an overtaking manoeuvre.

Castelli's original Gabba jacket is water-resistant and contains cooling technology to prevent you from overheating when cycling.

Helmets

The helmet debate is complicated and probably deserves a fuller explanation but for short trips, I often don’t wear a helmet, as is the case with most people who cycle in many European countries.

However, for long cycles, I always wear one and I do so in the full knowledge that wearing a helmet doesn’t confer on me a protective bubble. I still need to make good decisions about cornering and braking and I hope that the people I share the road with will drive in a way that doesn’t jeopardise my health and happiness. It’s worth looking at guides online before investing as you might as well get a helmet you’re comfortable in and you’re happy with. Please try to purchase from your local bike shop and support local traders!