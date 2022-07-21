Bernard O'Shea: 'I’d pass on the budgie smuggler and go with the togs instead'

I didn’t learn to swim until I was in my 30s. I wish I hadn’t left it as long. I missed out on 50% of the fun on sun holidays and was petrified to go on the water. But it taught me one thing. It's never too late to learn, regardless of how late you leave it.

Today most kids are in the water from an early age. Our kids went to 'Water Babies' and now go to the local pool for lessons. Like driving a car under the guidance of a qualified instructor, they learned correctly. They have certain things embedded into them about safety too. On a recent trip to the beach, my six and 8-year-old informed me about the red and yellow flags, and where to swim. I wish I could pat myself on the back, but it's down to good instructors. The days of being thrown into the water and told, "it will happen naturally" devastated people's confidence and destroyed any hope of enjoying the water.

I didn’t start to learn to swim until I was 30. I meet so many people my age (I’m 43) that can’t swim even though, like myself, they went to the swimming pool in primary school. In fairness, the teachers in my local school did everything they could with the resources they had, but trying to organise 80 boys and teach them anything in an hour was an uphill task. I vividly remember my primary school teacher doing her best with encouragement and advice, but I couldn’t get the hang of it and refused to go into the deep end.

However, every cloud has a chlorine-filled silver lining. During the hot spell, I was able to enjoy the water. Although sea swimming is brilliant, it also carries dangers, and even strong swimmers can get caught. Now that we have the kids, I rarely get to go for a solo effort as we paddle safely at the shoreline. Secretly I’m delighted as I don’t have to display my beached whale body to the masses, and I’m not fond of the first initial bite of the cold Atlantic even if it brings substantial Wim Hof benefits.

I’ll stick with going to the pool for its more ambient temperature, and am I happy that I have access to one! I’ve become a stiff old man in the last few years, and having continuously dislocated my knee caps, squats, treadmills, and running is out of the question.

I caught the MAMMIL bug (middle-aged men in Lyra) for the early part of my 30s and did triathlons. But time waits for no cardio fitness regime and when the kids came along, nipping off for a two-hour cycle or a nice leisurely swim was out of the question. During the lockdown, when the pools were closed, I became a professional night-eater and swapped my speedos for crisps, Ben and Jerry’s, and cake. It worked, and I pilled on an extra two stone.

But I have started gradually to head back to the pool. Every GP and fitness expert indeed says it’s a brilliant non-impact exercise. There is nothing like a good swim to make you feel relaxed, and if your gym has a sauna or steam room, it makes you feel as if you can nip in like you have deserved it — after all, you did “work out.” However, if you are like me and want to start to learn in your later years, here are some tips.

1. Don’t get lessons from a friend or family member

Even if they are the best swimmer in the world, they cannot teach you the same way a qualified swimming instructor can. I’ve had friends trying to show me for years, but they aren’t equipped with the experience and knowledge that instructors have. It’s also good to have an impassionate voice in your ear. A family member can swing both ways. One minute they can tell you, “you’re doing great”, and twenty minutes later, as they gradually get bored and cold, they can be heard screaming, “Jesus, what are you doing?” Lessons can be expensive, but that can make the difference. If you’re paying for it, you take it more seriously, and because you might book six or eight lessons as part of the package, you will force yourself to be in the water more and build confidence. However, if you can afford it, I highly recommend one-to-one lessons. The bespoke nature allows an instructor to see where you're going wrong, and they have more time to spend with you, especially if you fear the water; however, it can be expensive as you are paying for the rent of a lane on your own instead of spreading the cost.

2. Try aqua aerobics first

If you fear water as I did, lessons can be daunting and terrifying. Some aqua aerobics classes are in the shallow end, where you can always have your feet on the ground. However, check first, as some class types use aqua belts in deeper water. Also, don’t think these classes aren’t just for those in their later years. You will get an excellent feel for the water to build your confidence. Also, they make you work. The first time I did one, I thought it would be easy, but after 45 minutes, I was absolutely. (a word that rhymes with folic-sed)

3. No one is looking at you.

I was so conscious of myself when I first started lessons. I was afraid of what other people in the pool would think of this terrified, blubbering idiot, and what others in the class would think. Here’s the thing everyone is in the same mental lifeboat. You're not going to be learning with kids. You will be learning with other adults who share the same fears and feelings as you, and it's excellent as you get to know them and share the learning curve. There’s also a friendly bond as you see someone swim their first few strokes. It will make you feel you can do it too. The swimmers pounding up and down the lanes aren’t even looking at you and are just trying to get in as many lengths as they can; believe me, the only ones looking at you are the instructor and the lifeguards.

Finally, one piece of advice in the word of a famous shoe brand,“Just do it”. For years I kept putting it off with stupid excuses. I’m so glad I learned it now, and it’s a life skill I’ll have for the rest of my days. If I were to add one tiny little caveat, I recommend that unless you have the body of a Greek god, I’d pass on the budgie smuggler and go with the togs instead.