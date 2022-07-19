Prince Harry shares moment he knew Meghan Markle was his 'soulmate'

Prince Harry shared the sweet story of when he knew Meghan Markle was his soulmate during a passionate speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

In a keynote speech at the United Nations for Nelson Mandela International Day, Prince Harry spoke about his love for Africa and how it is the place where he felt closest to his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry said it was also the place where he found peace and healing during his life and "solace" following his mother's death.

“I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again,” he said.

"It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died.” Africa is also where he knew he found a “soulmate” in his wife, Meghan Markle who visited him in Botswana in the early days of their relationship.

“We camped out under the stars. She came to join me for five days out there, which was fantastic,” he said. This time alone was “crucial” and ensured the pair had a chance to really get to know one another, he added.

Africa has been the place where he has found "peace and healing time and time again". (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Harry first visited Africa when he was 13 years old, and he and Meghan have continued to visit over the years.

That special time in Botswana was commemorated in Meghan’s engagement ring which consisted of a diamond from the Southern African country.

Prince Harry also addressed major issues such as climate change and noted the historic weather events which he said are "no longer historic" and are instead becoming part of daily life.

"This crisis will only grow worse unless our leaders lead," he said.

Meghan accompanied her husband at the event at the United Nation headquarters and the pair were photographed holding hands as they entered the building.