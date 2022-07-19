'We don't condone his behaviour:' Luca Bish's family issue statement

Luca Bish's family have issued a statement calling out the Love Islander on his behaviour towards Gemma Owen, as Women's Aid confirmed they are in talks with ITV regarding ‘controlling behaviour’ in the villa.

The show has come under increased scrutiny in recent days with some of the men in the villa, including Luca Bish and rugby star Jacques O'Neill, who has since left the villa, being accused of exhibiting controlling and misogynistic behaviour.

Adam Collard's return to the villa was also heavily criticised, with the former personal trainer accused of being emotionally abusive towards female contestants during his time on the show in 2018.

Now, Luca Bish's family have responded to the growing backlash against the fishmonger after he flew into a rage during the Mad Movies episodes of the show this past weekend.

During the episode, the 23-year-old lost his cool after seeing footage of another Islander flirting with his girlfriend on the show, Gemma.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen Picture: Love Island/ITV

"I ain't going fucking near that bird," he said, later adding, "If she wants to play it down to me I will fucking explode."

Responding to his behaviour on the show, his family shared a statement on Bish's official Instagram page stating that they "did not condone his behaviour."

The family said they wished to apologise "on his behalf" adding that they are sure when he watches it back, "he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic."

"We as his family don’t condone his behaviour last night, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his emotions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all love at home," they added.

'We are in conversation with ITV'

Meanwhile, Women's Aid assured viewers they are "in conversation" with ITV following complaints about misogyny and controlling behaviour.

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, head of communications and media relations at Women’s Aid, Teresa Parker, said the organisation has been tagged in "a stream of Twitter posts" highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on the ITV show.

Some of this year's Love Islanders

“This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships.

“We are talking to ITV, and they have shared with us information on their inclusion training, but what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships," she said.

Parker added that Women’s Aid are "in conversation with ITV and the Love Island producers about what we can do moving forward to help address this.”