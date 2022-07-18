Cork-based charity Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland is life-changing for children

After noticing her young son Ruben was having issues with speech, language and social engagement, Kildare-based Sara Prodoni, a neuro-affirmative parent and an advocate for the neurodivergent community, helped Ruben through the process of assessment and diagnosis for autism in 2020 — right as the Covid-19 crisis struck.

Putting new routines in place was challenging for us all, but when factors like sensory issues and flight risk are in consideration, certainty and stability are all the more important — especially when it leads to a close call like Ruben experienced last year.

“When I was figuring out his profile, in terms of sensory difficulties, I saw that he doesn’t like to be messy, dirty or wet. He’s extremely active, and loves spending time outside, so we established a little routine where we went outside for a walk, one-on-one.

“Ruben is a high flight risk, and would run away for different reasons, usually frustration caused by sensory dysregulation. One sunny day, we were playing a little hide-and-seek as we walked, and Ruben touched a little bush, and his arm got wet. He ran away, straight through the footpath to the roundabout by our estate.

“A big truck was coming from the left, the driver couldn’t have seen Ruben because he’s small, and Ruben didn’t see the truck and crossed the road. I froze — I thought I’d lost my child. Thankfully, he was okay — I held his hand, we went home, and as soon as we went home, I just said, ‘I need help’.”

Sara reached out to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, (AADI) a Cork-based charity that raises and trains service dogs for autistic young people between the ages of 5 and 12, to help with anxiety and stress, and support them in their learning, communication and confidence.

She quickly found, however, that the charity had been experiencing funding and resource strains of its own and that its waiting list for dogs was only reopening after a seven-year hiatus, including the two years it took to train the current class of canine companions.

Ruben and Indi, celebrating at Christmas

“Last year, they told me that in the summer they would reopen the waiting list, but only 20 families would be matched with a dog, because they only had 20 dogs to match with families.

“There was a compulsory workshop, via Zoom, that people would have needed to attend to even apply for the waiting list, where they explain extensively what an assistance dog is, what criteria you need to meet in order to get a dog — you need to be autistic, you need to be a flight risk, you need to be between six and twelve. There are other home assessments — you need to be able to look after the dogs.”

Sara completed the training, and her family were one of those that were lucky enough to be matched with a doggie earlier this year.

Bringing Indi home in November of last year was a weeks-long process that involved Ruben at every step of the way to create familiarity, and four days of training for Sara herself — not that Indi needed much encouragement to take a shine to her new charge.

“As soon as I opened the door, Ruben couldn't believe it, he loves big dogs, and right away, he just kneeled down and gave India a big hug, and it was amazing just to look at that. And what I could not believe was, all the three kids were excited to see Indi, and she went straight for Ruben. It's like she knew she was Ruben's dog. The two of them sat down in Indi's bed and he just pet and lay down beside her. The bond just happened — it was magic.

“After a few days, the trainer came down and we did the personal attachment walk, and it was just magic. Rubin for the first time, was allowed to choose where to go. He was safe, and he was in charge, which is what he loves. He was allowed to do that in a safe way.”

Woodie’s DIY is raising funds this year for AADI as part of their Woodie's Heroes programme in stores and online. Last year, the programme raised enough funds for the charity to reopen their waiting list, and this August, 25 more families will be matched with a canine companion of their own - a life-changing experience for young people like Ruben.

Ruben and his Autism Assistance Dog Indi, stopping for a bite to eat on a walk.

“We were coming from a place where Ruben was not brought to any shop, any restaurants, we weren't going on any walks unless they were either in an enclosed place, or where there would be no risk at all for Ruben to run away. All that has changed. [Someone might stop them at the shop] then he'll turn around, which he never had done before, and say 'she's my dog, her name is Indi'.

“If Ruben is distressed, all he needs to do is stop, and give Indi a hug, and she's there for him. She has that bond, and he regulates himself when he's out and about, because she gives that input to him. Ruben can go out to the cinema, he can go to the swimming pool. Ruben's living a normal life, like every child should, in a safe and positive environment. It’s massive.”

Woodie’s DIY is running its Woodie’s Heroes campaign again this summer, with all customer donations at tills and online going to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland, ISPCC Childline and Make a Wish.

For more information, head for woodies.ie/woodies-heroes, or text AADI to 50300 to donate €4 directly.