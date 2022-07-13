Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon announce split

Last year’s Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced that they have split up.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Millie broke the news to her followers, saying that it was a “tough decision”.

The pair have been together since meeting on Love Island last year.

Millie said that she was “gutted” but that nothing can take away from their Love Island experience and time together since winning the reality show.

“To avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam the best in everything he does.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon met on the show and were crowned the winners after an emotional journey. Picture: @milliegracecourt

In a similar statement, Welsh man Liam said he was “honestly so gutted” and echoed Millie’s feelings about the “amazing experience” they shared together both in Love Island and over the past year.

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing,” he said.

The pair have been living together in Essex after getting together during the ITV reality show which they went on to win as a couple.

They moved in together in November with Millie sharing a snap of them side by side celebrating with a bottle of champagne alongside the caption: “Starting a new chapter.”