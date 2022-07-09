Bargain Hunter: More summer sales, Amazon Prime day and a school uniform for €6

Top class bargains

Aldi’s school event is back — and very welcome by parents across the country who are facing into another expensive school term come September. School essentials including premium stationery, maths sets, copy covers, school bags and more are now available in stores, plus school uniforms at bargain prices. Pick up a 3-pack of boys’/girls’ polo shirts, children’s sweatshirts, boys’/girls’ trousers and a pleated skirt all for just €2. For everyday shoes designed to see them through break time, playtime and more, they also have trainers priced at €9.99. Worth bearing in mind that Aldi are also offering a 150-day satisfaction guarantee across school uniform products. If you aren’t happy with it, simply return it within 150 days with proof of purchase for a refund. For more information and full terms and conditions see aldi.ie/150-day-guarantee.

Wayfair launches in Ireland

Exciting news for the home innovators among us. Wayfair has now launched in Ireland, giving Irish customers access to an extensive range of furniture, lighting, soft furnishings, kitchen, storage, outdoor, and decor from more than 4,000 suppliers. For the bargain hunters among us, there are lots to be found, especially in the Outlet section. We’re currently eyeing up the 17 Stories Angy Geometric Bookcase in rustic brown reduced to €89.99 (originally €269.99). The Fairmont Park Glass Table Vase is another quirky find, currently on sale at €17.99 (RRP €28.99). Shop at wayfair.ie, with free delivery on orders over €40.

Wayfair has a huge variety of sofas at affordable prices.

Amazon Prime Day

If you have an Amazon Prime account, it’s worth marking July 12 and 13 on your calendar. Expect big savings on Amazon’s own brand items like the Fire TV Stick, Echo and Kindle products, with additional savings on big brands like Google, Huawei, Philips, and Apple for Prime Day.

Summer beauty sales

The Ordinary’s new Multi-Peptide Lash And Brow Serum

Cloud10 Beauty is always good for a bargain, and with the summer sale, you can treat yourself to some of the season's hottest new releases for less. The items on our wishlist are: The Ordinary’s new Multi-Peptide Lash And Brow Serum (€ RRP €14.95, sale price €13.45) and the Sculpted By Aimee Connolly HydraLip products (RRP €16.95 sale price €14.40). It’s also a good time to stock up on some reliable SPFs — we love Bondi Sands Fragrance Free SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion for our body (RRP €9.75, sale price €7.80) and Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Face Sunscreen Fragrance Free for our face (RRP €7.95, sale price €6.36). Shop at cloud10beauty.com.