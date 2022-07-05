Skin Nerd: Healthy habits to help ease acne-prone skin

If you suffer from acne, you are not alone. Often misconstrued as an issue purely experienced by those going through puberty, acne is actually an incredibly common skin condition that can affect people of all ages. In fact, research has shown that 85% of the population in developed countries have had acne — myself included. Whilst acne is most prevalent in teenage males, it’s normal to get spots regularly in adulthood. Acne can play a huge part in how you feel, so firstly it is important to stress that there is no need to feel shame — having acne doesn’t mean you have bad hygiene habits. It is caused by the overproduction of sebum (oil), a process which accelerates during the teenage years due to fluctuating hormones. Adult-onset acne can also be down to hormones and can occur completely out of the blue after years of having blemish-free skin.

While there is no miracle cure for acne, with time and the correct advice, it’s something that can be managed. Before looking into skincare, I recommend seeking advice from your GP. A GP may recommend a topical treatment, antibiotics or a combination, and they will work alongside skincare to improve your skin. June was Acne Awareness Month, so I want to share some of my tips on how to keep your skin as clear as possible, and hacks to reduce the lifespan of your blemishes.