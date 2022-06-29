Cork fan snaps pic with Olivia Rodrigo ahead of sold-out Marquee show

Olivia Rodrigo has become a household name in the past couple of years, from starring in Disney's 'High School Musical, The Musical, The Series', releasing her massive hit Driver's License and her debut studio album, Sour, she is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

The eighteen-year-old takes her Sour world tour to Ireland this week, starting tonight at the Marquee in Cork, before playing Fairview Park in Dublin tomorrow night.

She has already been spotted in the city, with one fan bumping into her getting a crepe in Gino's Gelato.

Popular Cork TikTok-er @aoibhcarroll shared the story of meeting the Good 4 U singer.

Aoibh originally saw Olivia in Brown Thomas, before meeting her in Gino's Gelato where the singer ordered a crepe.

"She was so unassuming like you’d walk right past her and not even realise she’s a big time celebrity.

She was so lovely, she asked me my name and introduced herself to me as if I didn’t know who she was!

Aoibh says they chatted for a few seconds and got a picture.

"I kept apologising for annoying her cause I’m sure she gets it all the time, but as I was leaving she was like have a nice day!"

Olivia Rodrigo spotted in Gino's Gelato. Photo: @aoibhcarrol via Instagram

Aoibh answered the question on everyone's mind, and confirmed Olivia got a Nutella Crepe.

Tickets for the show tonight are completely sold out, and her performance will conclude the Live at the Marquee series of 2022.