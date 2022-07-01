Erica Cody: If I were to say yes to everything — I'd burn out

Dubliner Erica-Cody is quickly becoming a household name.

While the RnB singer-songwriter has been making her mark on the city’s music scene for some time, it was her recent stint on Dancing with the Stars that has given her that instant recognition with the wider Irish public.

And with a new RTÉ show on the way, her star is only set to rise further — bringing more and more opportunities for the 25-year-old.

“I’m at that stage now where there are lots of great things happening but I am having to say no [to some things],” she says.

“It’s a blessing and a curse, but I just know if I was to say yes to everything I'd burn out.”

Danny O’Reilly and Erica-Cody host music series The Main Stage

For now, the 'Good Intentions' singer’s top priority is The Main Stage, a new show she’s co-hosting with The Corona’s frontman Danny O’Reilly.

“What we set out to do was to show the talent that we have to offer in Ireland,” she says. “A lot of the time people don't actually realise who's right in front of them.”

Cody, who tells me she is hoarse from 12-hour filming days, says she believes the show will act as a “great platform” for emerging artists.

“I'm really, really proud of it, I have to say,” she says. “And we have a couple of surprises lined up.”

The Main Stage airs Fridays at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

What shape are you currently in?

I'm in great shape after coming off Dancing with the Stars. I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in. I had the time of my life on the show, I'd do it all again if I could. It was gruelling, it was a lot of hard work, but the pay off was ten times better.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I always have a wheatgrass and turmeric shot in the morning. Being a vocalist, I do try and stay away from foods that are too inflammatory or cause mucus. I eat ginger sometimes — it's quite an acquired taste, but it's one you just get used to.

How do you relax?

Whenever I do get free time I like to watch a bit of Netflix. I love the Real Housewives. I could watch that all day long. I also love to read. I never saw myself as much of a reader, but I've realised when you get a good book... I'm really into self-help books like the ones written by Vex King and Atomic Habits by James Clear. If I'm trying to wind down, I find them a great kind of relaxer but a motivator as well.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Serena Williams — by a mile.

What is your favourite smell?

When my dad Gerald is cooking food. It’s very rare we actually get him to cook, so when he does and I can smell the grease of the chicken — it’s very good.

When was the last time you cried?

Just the other day. My cousin came over from the States and I hadn’t seen her in seven years. I cried when I had to say goodbye to her. I am very emotional. I think it’s really important to cry.

Erica Cody pictured at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2022 at The Marker Hotel, Dublin.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who are unkind. And I'm big on trust. If someone loses my trust, they lose me for life.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I am an overthinker.

Do you pray?

My form of prayer is manifestation.

What would cheer your day up?

A phone call from my mam, Cuiva. I feel like whenever I'm having a bad day, my mam just knows. If I'm ever going through something I always get a message off my mam saying, 'Are you OK?' which is bizarre. I think we're just so closely connected.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga and Béyonce.

Erica Cody with partner Denys Samson during Dancing With The Stars

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

I think it's impacted everyone's life. It's hard to run away from it now. We're all trying to make small changes whether that's eating a couple of vegetarian meals a week or a couple of vegan meals a week. I definitely try and eat less meat. I don't shop fast fashion.

What quote inspires you most and why?

Protect your peace. It's a lyric in one of my songs and it has stuck with me ever since, to the point that I got it tattooed on my back. I kept saying it to myself, when I was going through some of my darkest moments. It was the only way I knew how to help myself... to know that I control who I let in and who I give my energy and my attention to. I can protect my peace.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Anywhere by the sea. I am from Baldoyle so I’d say Howth — I just love being near the sea.