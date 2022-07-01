Erica Cody: If I were to say yes to everything — I'd burn out

Dubliner Erica-Cody is quickly becoming a household name.
While the RnB singer-songwriter has been making her mark on the city’s music scene for some time, it was her recent stint onthat has given her that instant recognition with the wider Irish public.
And with a new RTÉ show on the way, her star is only set to rise further — bringing more and more opportunities for the 25-year-old.
“I’m at that stage now where there are lots of great things happening but I am having to say no [to some things],” she says.
“It’s a blessing and a curse, but I just know if I was to say yes to everything I'd burn out.”
For now, the 'Good Intentions' singer’s top priority is, a new show she’s co-hosting with The Corona’s frontman Danny O’Reilly.
“What we set out to do was to show the talent that we have to offer in Ireland,” she says. “A lot of the time people don't actually realise who's right in front of them.”
Cody, who tells me she is hoarse from 12-hour filming days, says she believes the show will act as a “great platform” for emerging artists.
“I'm really, really proud of it, I have to say,” she says. “And we have a couple of surprises lined up.”
- The Main Stage airs Fridays at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.
I'm in great shape after coming off. I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in. I had the time of my life on the show, I'd do it all again if I could. It was gruelling, it was a lot of hard work, but the pay off was ten times better.
I always have a wheatgrass and turmeric shot in the morning. Being a vocalist, I do try and stay away from foods that are too inflammatory or cause mucus. I eat ginger sometimes — it's quite an acquired taste, but it's one you just get used to.
Whenever I do get free time I like to watch a bit of Netflix. I love the Real Housewives. I could watch that all day long. I also love to read. I never saw myself as much of a reader, but I've realised when you get a good book... I'm really into self-help books likethe ones written by Vex King and Atomic Habits by James Clear. If I'm trying to wind down, I find them a great kind of relaxer but a motivator as well.
Serena Williams — by a mile.
When my dad Gerald is cooking food. It’s very rare we actually get him to cook, so when he does and I can smell the grease of the chicken — it’s very good.
Just the other day. My cousin came over from the States and I hadn’t seen her in seven years. I cried when I had to say goodbye to her. I am very emotional. I think it’s really important to cry.
People who are unkind. And I'm big on trust. If someone loses my trust, they lose me for life.
I am an overthinker.
My form of prayer is manifestation.
A phone call from my mam, Cuiva. I feel like whenever I'm having a bad day, my mam just knows. If I'm ever going through something I always get a message off my mam saying, 'Are you OK?' which is bizarre. I think we're just so closely connected.
Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga and Béyonce.
I think it's impacted everyone's life. It's hard to run away from it now. We're all trying to make small changes whether that's eating a couple of vegetarian meals a week or a couple of vegan meals a week. I definitely try and eat less meat. I don't shop fast fashion.
Protect your peace. It's a lyric in one of my songs and it has stuck with me ever since, to the point that I got it tattooed on my back. I kept saying it to myself, when I was going through some of my darkest moments. It was the only way I knew how to help myself... to know that I control who I let in and who I give my energy and my attention to. I can protect my peace.
Anywhere by the sea. I am from Baldoyle so I’d say Howth — I just love being near the sea.