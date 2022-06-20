Tadhg Hickey: Cork comedian weighs in with Save Cork City campaign

Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey has made a body of work for himself by balancing right at the point between irreverence and dissent.
Negotiating everything from the North, to Brexit, to the Middle East, in the form of videos set in the mundanity of Cork life, the former CCCahoots man has placed some fairly pointed commentary in the apartment blocks and offices of the city, cutting right to the heart of the issues in a relatable manner.
His latest video sees him throw his support behind the Save Cork City campaign, which proposes a tidal barrier at the mouth of the Lee to protect the city's quays from flooding and rising river levels, as opposed to walls, along a 550m stretch from Parliament Bridge, past Trinity Bridge, down to Parnell Bridge, that have been proposed by the Office of Public Works.
Save Cork City pic.twitter.com/0XVb6eimkQ— Tadhg Hickey (@TadhgHickey) June 16, 2022
The campaign's next step is to head to the Supreme Court for a 'leapfrog' appeal to the High Court's refusal to overturn planning permission for the proposed OPW works.
Meanwhile, Hickey's also been a busy boy prodding at another ongoing hornet's nest - the Cork-Dublin relationship.
Hailing as he does from the real capital, Hickey exercises his divine right to poke fun at various staples of Dublin life, taking off on Sting's 'Englishman in New York'.
Corkman in Dublin pic.twitter.com/dk7VCGmk3I— Tadhg Hickey (@TadhgHickey) June 20, 2022
Bread and roses, dear readers.