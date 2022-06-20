Tadhg Hickey: Cork comedian weighs in with Save Cork City campaign

Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey has made a body of work for himself by balancing right at the point between irreverence and dissent.

Negotiating everything from the North, to Brexit, to the Middle East, in the form of videos set in the mundanity of Cork life, the former CCCahoots man has placed some fairly pointed commentary in the apartment blocks and offices of the city, cutting right to the heart of the issues in a relatable manner.