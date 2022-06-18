Wedding of the Week: Right on track for Alex and Irene's happy-ever-after

Their tracks first crossed while Interrailing in eastern Europe, the odyssey continued to a west Cork island for their romantic engagement — and as for their happy-ever-after?

That's in London. Within five minutes’ walk of the groom’s beloved football club.

“Purely coincidental,” according to the bride, Irene O’Donoghue.

She and Alex Shields met in Prague while Interrailing 11 years ago.

“I was travelling with two friends during the summer, while I was in college in Cork, and Alex was Interrailing with university friends,” says Irene, from Glenflesk, Killarney, Co Kerry.

“The groups met and we all became friends and added each other as friends on Facebook.”

Years later, Irene moved to London and Alex, from Bristol, spotted the location change on the social media platform.

“He invited me for a drink in London and the rest is history,” says Irene.

And from eastern Europe to west Cork, they got engaged while on holiday in Skibbereen, in September 2019. “Alex proposed on Sherkin Island, on Cow's Strand,” says Irene.

Irene O'Donoghue and Alex Shields were married in a humanist ceremony at Killarney Oaks Hotel

They were wed recently in a Humanist ceremony at the Killarney Oaks Hotel, which was also the wedding reception venue.

“Denis Hobson, our celebrant, was just great; he put everyone at ease and was a great laugh,” says Irene.

Mícheál O'Sullivan, internationally award-winning Kerry wedding photographer, whisked them off on an uplifting photoshoot that took in Killarney National Park and the Eagle’s Nest.

Irene O'Donoghue and Alex Shields first met while Interrailing in eastern Europe

And raising a toast to their future happiness was the bride’s mother and father, Moira and David O’Donoghue; and Alex’s mother, Jennifer Shields, and stepfather, Mark Rowley; and his father, Kevin Shields, and stepmother, Jane Geaney.

Irene O'Donoghue with Louise O'Donoghue, Elizabeth Kennedy and Joanne Moynihan

Irene’s sister, Louise O’Donoghue, was her maid of honour; with Elizabeth Kennedy and Joanne Moynihan as the bridesmaids.

Alex Shields with Sebastian Higgins, Steve Brook, Steve Proctor, Marcus Wilton, Alex Waterman, and Chris Shields

Alex’s friend, Joseph Gregson, was the best man, with Sebastian Higgins, Steve Brook, Steve Proctor, Marcus Wilton, Alex Waterman and Chris Shields by his side as groomsmen.

The couple describes the big day as “very chilled”. “There was no stress. We had a great time,” says Alex. “And we had gorgeous music by Irene's cousins, Ciara, Molly and Aoife O'Donoghue, and uncles, Paud, John and Jerry O'Donoghue.”

Irene O'Donoghue and Alex Shields at Killarney National Park

UkeBox provided the musical entertainment for the drinks reception and guests danced the evening away to the band The Vinyls. “They are amazing musicians and we were chuffed,” says Alex.

Irene O'Donoghue's makeup is by Aifric Rice, and Laura Kearney of Laura Lou created the bridal hairstyling

Irene was stunning in a Sophia Tolli design she sourced in Cinderella’s Closet, Cork.

The bridal makeup was by Aifric Rice; while Laura Kearney of Laura Lou created the bridal hairstyling.

The groom and his party were dapper thanks to Moss Bros Suit Hire.

Irene O'Donoghue and Alex Shields

Guests arrived from New Zealand, Texas USA, San Diego USA, Germany as well as from Britain and Ireland for the occasion.

“Louise, Irene's sister is a chef. She made a cheese barrel cake with different Irish cheeses and then two cakes — Victoria sponge (English shoutout) and chocolate Guinness cake (Irish shout-out) and did a grazing table,” says Alex.

Thady Kavanagh was the videographer and Breeda Nagle, Sliabh Luachra Florist, created the floral arrangements.

Their honeymoon brought the newlyweds around Kerry, taking in Sneem and Dingle. “We went to the Parknasilla for a few nights which was stunning and then to Dingle and will head to France for a week in June,” says the bride.

Irene O'Donoghue and Alex Shields

Irene is an occupational therapist and Alex is a financial advisor.

The couple lives in London. “We are a five-minute walk from Selhurst Park football stadium — the grounds of Crystal Palace, Alex's beloved team. Purely coincidental,” says Irene.

