Stefanie Preissner hits out at 'damaging' Leaving Cert exam question 

Stefanie Preissner has criticised a question that appeared in the Leaving Cert Home Economics paper, describing it as damaging to young people.

The writer shared her thoughts on social media, tweeting: “It’s absolutely ridiculous that the Leaving Cert Home Ec paper asked ‘discuss how colour can be used to flatter body size and shape’.

"As if thousands of students sitting exams don’t ALREADY have eating disorders and body sensitivities. The question is basically ‘how to look thin’.”

According to an Instagram story posted by Intuitive Eating Ireland, Home Economic students were asked the question as part of a section titled Textiles, Fashion and Design within the exam paper. The Leaving Cert Home Economics Exam took place on Wednesday afternoon, following the first exam, English Paper 1.

Preissner has previously opened up about her own struggles with an eating disorder which she has said she has lived with ever since she was in the public eye.

“I am really shocked that in 2022, this slipped through without anyone questioning the archaic and damaging ideals it represents,” she told the Irish Examiner.

“Who decides what flattering is? Why are we still teaching young people that they need to make their appearance palatable to other people.

"It’s so damaging to young people who already disproportionately struggle with mental health, eating disorders and body consciousness. It’s deplorable. Whoever set and approved that paper has failed young people.”

Intuitive Eating Ireland has over 26k followers on Instagram. They describe themselves as Intuitive Eaters in Training who are passionate about helping people to ditch diet culture.

Sharing their thoughts on the exam question, they said that by using the word ‘flatter,’ “we’re really saying ‘how to look as thin as possible’.”

They described the question as being rooted in “the reinforcement that there’s a beauty standard that we all can at least be striving for by making ourselves look as thin as possible through our clothing options”.

“There are likely a significant percentage of LC [Leaving Cert] students with body image issues and this question fuels this diet culture conditioning," they continued.

"If a student has a history of an ED [Eating Disorder] or disordered eating; these types of questions could activate distorted thoughts, causing potential harm. Not to mention make their exam even more stressful than it already is."

We have reached out to the State Examinations Commission for comment.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.