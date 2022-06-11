Wedding of the Week: A sing-song of course for Sound of Music bride

This Cork couple enjoyed a wedding celebration that took in two counties and their honeymoon took them to Austria — the setting of the bride's favourite movie The Sound of Music.

Carol Warren, Carrigaline, and Domhnall O’Sullivan, from Cloyne, East Cork, had a Mass and blessing in Shanbally Church in Cork on April 13, led by Fr Sean O’Sullivan.

They then crossed the Cork-Kerry border a week later for their civil ceremony which took place in Killarney on April 20.

The five-star Aghadoe Heights Hotel was their reception venue.

“Robyn Grant, our wedding planner couldn’t have been more helpful,” says the bride.

Their wedding photographer, Micheál O’Sullivan, organised the photoshoot that took in the grounds of Muckross House and Gardens.

Carol Warren and Domhnall O’Sullivan got married in Shanbally Church

“My parents Mary and Thomas Warren were in attendance along with Domhnall’s parents Geroidine and Jerry O’Sullivan,” adds Carol.

“Holly O’Sullivan was our very special flower girl and Billy O’Sullivan was our super handsome little pageboy on the day. Sisters on both sides (Joy Warren, Avril Warren and Martina O'Sullivan) were in attendance also (no bridesmaids).”

The couple’s paths first crossed when a mutual friend “played matchmaker and put us in touch with each other”, adds Carol. “We met very soon afterwards for our first date in John O’Sullivan’s bar in Douglas in late 2019,” she says.

“We knew very quickly that it was the start of something special. When you know you know — and that was certainly the case with us.”

Carol Warren and Domhnall O’Sullivan's wedding reception was at Aghadoe Heights Hotel

Domhnall proposed when they were on a romantic getaway in their native Cork to celebrate Carol’s birthday on December 11, 2021. “It was the best birthday present ever,” says Carol.

“We decided to get married sooner rather than later and set the wedding date for only four months after the engagement.

“We always wanted a small wedding, which is what we had on April 20 with only 11 people in attendance.”

That said, the week before the wedding, the couple threw a big party for family and friends in the Ferry Boat Inn in Ringaskiddy after the Mass and blessing in Shanbally. “There was food, drinks and a sing-song late into the night led by Donal Power and members of the choir who sang at the Mass,” adds the bride.

“The day itself on April 20 in Killarney was amazing. The weather was beautiful and we couldn’t have been happier saying our vows, both overcome by the emotion of the occasion.

The flowers for Carol Warren's wedding are by Blooms Florist in Killarney. Her hair and makeup are by Tricia O'Sullivan

“The bridal hair and makeup were both done by Tricia O’Sullivan who came to the Aghadoe Heights on the morning of the wedding.

“The flowers were by Blooms Florist in Killarney who used pastel colours for the bouquets.”

The newlyweds honeymooned in Austria, departing the day after the wedding. “We visited Salzburg and Vienna. Austria is a country that I had always wanted to see as my parents had visited on many occasions before and loved it. Salzburg is also the filming location of my favourite film The Sound of Music,” she says.

Carol Warren and Domhnall O’Sullivan had their honeymoon in Austria

Carol, a secondary school teacher in McEgan College, Macroom, and Domhnall, who works in the public sector also, divide their time between Killarney and Cork.

