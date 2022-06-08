Cliona Hagan heads Stateside for honeymoon with husband Simon Sheerin

Country music star Cliona Hagan and her husband, musician Simon Sheerin have jetted off to the States for their honeymoon.

The newlyweds tied the knot in Athlone, Co Westmeath last month with the reception held in Kilronan Castle in Co Roscommon.

For their honeymoon, they have ventured to the country music capital of the world and are rubbing shoulders with some of the stars.

Taking to Instagram, Cliona informed her followers that they were jetting off for their honeymoon—and it's the most perfect location for the musical pair.

“Honeymooning…where else would we go…NASHVILLE BABY,” she wrote under a video with clips of the happy couple as they started the adventure.

While in Nashville, Cliona also got the opportunity to hang out with the American country music artist, Phil Vasser at his home in the city that is known for its legendary country music venues.

Cliona had the chance to hang out with country music star, Phil Vassar while in Nashville. Picture: Cliona Hagan via Instagram

“When you get to hang out with THEE Phil Vassar! Thank you so much for having us over to your home and so lovely to meet your family,” Cliona said.

The 33-year-old has been sharing snippets of their trip on Instagram and has been showcasing Tennesse to her 49.6k followers with footage of stunning houses, city streets and of course, plenty of country music gigs.

The pair announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2020 as Cliona shared a snap of her stunning ring, captioning it: “Forever & Always...” Simon surprised the Tyrone native with the proposal during a trip to Lough Ree in Co Westmeath.

Following an intimate church ceremony in Simon’s native county last month, the wedding party moved on to Kilronan Castle for the reception.