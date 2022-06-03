I'm an Irish person in the middle of London's Jubilee celebrations

The Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations have kicked off here in London, and the mood is festive to say the least. On my way to meet pals for lunch in Mayfair on Thursday, a brass band suddenly struck up a dazzling rendition of Beyonce’s 'Crazy in Love' quickly attracting a sea of delighted onlookers, and later, the spectacular sight of the RAF fly-past filled the skies. Back in southwest London where I live, the normally sleepy suburbs are alive with the hustle and bustle of people preparing for the street parties ahead, their houses busily decorated with fluttering bunting, Union Jacks, and huge silver banners commemorating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

I like a big occasion as much as the next person, but as an Irish person living in London for more than 20 years, it’s hard to get as caught up in the fascination with the monarchy. Don’t get me wrong, I’m addicted to The Crown, and I’ll eagerly click on the photos of the royals as soon as they pop up on my news feed, but other than that, the royals rarely enter my head.