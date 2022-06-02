Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

Seamus the Irish wolfhound, the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 13:01
Henry Jones

Seamus, an Irish wolfhound and the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot, has sparked praise on social media for his role in Thursday’s Trooping the Colour.

He was trained with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and is officially named Turlough Mor.

The two-year-old canine was accompanied by his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, throughout the parade.

Seamus leads the troops down The Mall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking to Sky News accompanied by Seamus, Drummer Adam Walsh said: “It’s quite loud in front of the band, and with his hearing, it’s very amplified.

“For him to stay cool, calm, and collected, it takes a lot of training and a lot of prep.”

Television personality Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Loving Seamus the Irish Wolfhound – effortlessly stealing the show.”

Seema Malhotra, the MP for Feltham and Heston, added: “Last year I had the honour of meeting Seamus, the gorgeous mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards before they left Hounslow.

“Am super proud that Seamus will be taking centre stage in the Trooping the Colour parade shortly. Go Seamus!”

Seamus has his own room with the Irish Guards, and is a “pampered pooch”, Drummer Walsh added.

“He’s treated as one of the lads.”

Read More

From yaps to howls: how to interpret your dog’s bark — and how to get them to tone it down

More in this section

Cheryl and Liam split Five things Liam Payne said in controversial Logan Paul interview
Brian Dowling: I always wanted to be a parent but because I’m gay some people can't abide it Brian Dowling: I always wanted to be a parent but because I’m gay some people can't abide it
Love Island star Shaughna Phillips tests positive for HPV  Love Island star Shaughna Phillips tests positive for HPV 
JubileeSeamusPlace: UK
<p>Actor Amber Heard reacts with her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the verdict was read. Picture: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP</p>

Suzanne Harrington: Amber Heard had the digital equivalent of a witch burning

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices