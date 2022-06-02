Five things Liam Payne said in controversial Logan Paul interview

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has come under fire after making some controversial claims while appearing on a recent podcast.

Some fans were not too happy with what the Strip That Down singer had to see about his former bandmates and a number of clips from the interview have been circulating online.

Speaking to American YouTube star Logan Paul on his podcast, Impaulsive, the 28-year-old, who has a son with former X-Factor judge, Cheryl Cole, opened up about their break-up, fatherhood and life in one of the world's biggest boybands.

“I’ve got a lot of stories to tell,” he said as the hosts sat down to start the podcast.

One Direction started with Liam

One Direction was created on the popular reality show, X-Factor. Each of the five members was eliminated from the show as solo acts before being brought back as a band.

But Liam had previously been a contestant on the show before he was kicked off by judge Simon Cowell. Following this, Liam said Simon made a promise to him that if he came back to the show, he would ‘make it work’ for him.

“From what I've heard, that is part of the reason why One Direction was made," Liam told the podcast. “He kind of started with my face and then worked around the rest. I’ve never told that story before.”

One Direction was formed on X-Factor. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Liam and Louis did not get along

Describing some of the One Direction boys as “rowdy”, Liam said that bandmate Louis Tomlinson was “wild”. While they are now good friends, he admitted that he and Louis “hated” one another while they were in the band.

The singer also stated that while he himself was “leading the band” onstage, Louis was making decisions behind the scenes.

“He made all the right choices that I wouldn't have made,” he said. “It was me leading the band from the front on stage and making sure everybody's in the right position and stuff and him from behind the stage making critical decisions on what songs we do.

“He knew what we should be, and he knew what he wanted to identify as and, you know, that's why he's out and touring at the moment as well so hats off to him.”

The backstage fight

When asked if the bandmates had ever “actually come to blows”, the 28-year-old described an argument he had with one member backstage.

“We came very close at points,” he said. “I think it was well-known within the band that I don’t like taking sh*t. I made it very obvious, I’m not going to tell you how.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage, and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So, I said to him, if you don't remove those hands, there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.”

After that, the member “just took his hands off,” according to Liam.

He opened up about his relationship with former bandmate, Zayn Malik who he said he dislikes "for many reasons".

The many reasons he ‘dislikes’ Zayn Malik

“There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” Liam said of his former bandmate, Zayn Malik.

Liam referenced what Zayn had to “go through” before asking the hosts if their parents are supportive.

“Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense, and you can always look at the man for where he is and say, oh, yeah, whatever that guy's a d**k."

However, Liam added that you need to "understand what he's [Zayn's] been through".

“I don’t agree with any of his actions, I can’t commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand, and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person on the other end of the phone wants to receive the help you're willing to give them. That's all I'll say.”

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne have one son together. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Fatherhood and break-up with Cheryl Cole ‘for all the right reasons’

Liam also opened up about fatherhood and his relationship with his son’s mother, Cheryl Cole. He was 23 when he became a father to his son Bear. After over two years together, he and Cheryl announced their split shortly after his birth.

The former One Directioner said that becoming a father “ruined the relationship” but “for all the right reasons”.

Speaking about his son, Liam said that one of his favourite things to do is to take him to school and described Cheryl as “the best mum in the world”.

“I couldn't ask someone better. The relationship we have with each other now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now, she gives me full autonomy of my own life to be able to go and do what I do and at the same time I know he's been taken care of because he's all she cares about. You couldn't ask for more.”