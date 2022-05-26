Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks silence on rumours and her 'difficult' recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco has spoken publicly for the first time since resuming her duties, addressing rumours of a rift between her and her husband, Prince Albert II and providing an update on her health.

On Tuesday, Princess Charlene honoured the winners of the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week accompanied by her daughter Princess Gabriella, aged 7, in what was only her third outing since she resumed her duties.

The 44-year-old Princess is married to Prince Albert II, the reigning Prince of Monaco and the son of Grace Kelly.

Speaking to local media, Charlene revealed that she is still feeling “fragile”, describing a “long” and “difficult” road.

The Prince's palace previously stated that she had to treat health issues including a "profound general fatigue," according to Reuters.

It was last summer that the palace announced that Charlene could not attend the Grand Prix. It came following an ENT infection which prevented her from travelling and meant she had to stay in South Africa, where she was visiting at the time.

Charlene says her husband, Prince Albert II supported her “enormously”. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

However, she returned to the palace in March following treatment elsewhere and recently resumed her official duties.

Speaking to Nice Matin in a rare interview, she said: "My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer.”

Following her absence, rumours of a rift between Charlene and Albert began but the couple has denied such speculations.

“You want to talk about rumours of divorce or my new home in Switzerland?,” she said on Tuesday.

“I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship.

“Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

She added that her husband, Prince Albert II supported her “enormously”.

“We discussed these malicious articles together and he did everything to protect me and our children,” she said.

Charlene swam for South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. She married Prince Albert in 2011.

“I am very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family. I received so many positive and warm messages when I was away from Monaco and I thank them for their support," she said.