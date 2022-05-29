Gerry Hussey: I love to be by myself with a cup of tea and a crisp sandwich 

Recently, I’ve started calling interviewees on Whatsapp. I started doing it out of necessity — I'd moved into a new apartment where the phone signal is non-existent — but then I saw another benefit.

The humble profile picture on Whatsapp can tell you a lot about a person.

Performance psychologist Gerry Hussey’s WhatsApp profile picture is of a German Shepherd.

“That’s Oscar,” he says. “I lost him a few years ago. I found it really hard actually. We were inseparable for a long time.”

The Galway-born entrepreneur, whose Instagram bio dubs him 'THE SOUL COACH' says he learned a lot from his dog.

“I learned about kindness and presence and vulnerability, he says, “And at that time in my life, I was going through a lot of stuff myself — he was the one stable force I had all the time.

"Anyone who doesn't have a dog, they probably won't get that, they’ll think I am nuts. But anyone who has a dog - you know.”

What shape are you currently in?

I’ve always been in different shapes, sometimes I've been in great mental shape and poor physical shape, or I've been in good physical shape but a poor mental shape. Thankfully, I'm in the best shape ever in my life now — both the physical and mental are good. That’s taken me a while, it takes a bit of work.

Do you have a morning routine?

Most mornings, I'm up around six and my first hour and a half is centred around exercise, meditation, staying off my phone, and just taking time to be with myself in the morning. As a dad and a fella that runs his own business, there can be a lot of people looking for something from you, so I try to keep the first while in the morning for myself.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I don't really eat any fried food, fast food or takeaways. I don't drink which I think is really important. I've never taken alcohol. I try to eat lots of greens and I've cut down on my meat intake. I've also gotten much better at taking my supplements, things like vitamin D, vitamin C and magnesium.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Locking the door and watching TV for a couple of hours. Every now and again I just love to be by myself with a cup of tea, and a crisp sandwich or a few digestive biscuits.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Muhammad Ali. He wasn't a perfect human being, but there was a lot to admire. During the London Olympic Games, I got to meet and spend a lot of time with Sonia O'Sullivan. She really is an extraordinary, humble human being, and has an amazing ability to find that inner resolve when she needs it. And, of course, Katie Taylor. I think she is probably one of the greatest sportspeople the world has ever seen.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

That the mind, body and spirit are connected. Everything you eat impacts how you feel. Thoughts and emotions can change your physical health, and our physical health can change our thoughts and emotions.

What traits do you least like in others?

I hate people who are tight, people who miraculously never have their wallet. It's not that I am into spending money, but we all know certain people who just try to live off other people.

Do you pray?

I pray every day. It’s one of the most important parts of my day. There's a feeling of connection when I pray that I can't really explain to people. You can't intellectually make somebody believe in God, but I know when I pray, when I meditate on God, I know I feel something and it’s very real, very important.

What would cheer your day up?

A jump in the sea is good for me, playing with my little boy Elijah or watching some good boxing on the television.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Billy Connolly, Russell Brand, Deepak Chopra and Jesus - I’d like to understand how he didn’t get overwhelmed, and despite having every reason to be angry with people, how he stayed so open-minded and calm.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

My mum and dad’s kitchen. I love to sit in front of the stove with a cup of tea. In my own house, I like to lie on our sofa and look into the garden and be at peace. And Portugal, I love the sun, the sea, the beaches. In any of those three places, you’ll find me happy and healthy.