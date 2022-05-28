Wedding of the Week: Tradition, memories — and sunshine — for Sinéad and Michael's big day

Sinéad Weldon and Michael Murphy first met at their friend's 18th birthday celebration.

That pal, Jacqui Crowley, would also play a key role when they exchanged wedding vows.

Soon after their paths first crossed, Michael invited Sinéad to a dinner dance organised by his rugby club. “We have been together ever since,” she says.

The couple, from Bandon, County Cork, got engaged on August 26, 2018, while out walking their dog Monty, at Charlesfort, Kinsale, and were married recently in St Patrick’s Church, Bandon, by Father John Kingston.

Sinéad Weldon and Michael Murphy with their wedding party

“We wanted an elegant wedding with our family and friends all around us. Our original wedding date was May 29, 2020, but this was delayed nearly two years due to the pandemic," says Sinéad.

"Through all of the postponing, it was always so important to us to have the people closest to us at the wedding, with a beautiful ceremony and to have a really good party after."

They held their reception in Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakilty. “The team at Dunmore made the day magical,” says Sinéad. “They are ultra-professional, working in the background to make sure everything was right with zero fuss.”

Sinéad Weldon and Michael Murphy at St Patrick's Church, Bandon

The newlyweds posed for the camera of Laura and Benny Benson of Laura and Benny Photography in the gardens of the reception venue, with Weddings by Uray as the videographer.

“Laura and Benny were both amazing; Laura made sure the timing of everything was perfect — she was like a wedding planner — and Benny got on great with the lads on the morning of the wedding, he even helped Michael with his speech!” says the bride.

Sinéad Weldon and Michael Murphy held their reception in Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakilty

Also by their side were Sinéad’s parents, Joan and Michael Weldon, and Michael’s mother and father, Ann and Jerry Murphy.

Sinéad’s sister, Áine Weldon, was her maid of honour and her youngest sister, Ciara Weldon, and best friend, Jacqui Crowley, were the bridesmaids.

Sinéad Weldon and Michael Murphy with the groom's family

“Áine got creative in the run-up to the wedding and made all of our signs and customised our wedding candles,” says the bride.

Michael's brother, John Murphy, and friend, Robert Wilmot, and Sinéad’s brother, Mike Weldon, were the groomsmen.

“I remember feeling utter happiness when my dad walked me up the aisle to Michael," says Sinéad."After all of the challenges of planning a wedding during Covid and worry in the run-up, it honestly felt like such an achievement and the relief was palpable when we met each other at the top of the aisle.

Sinéad Weldon and Michael Murphy with the bride's family

“The ceremony was beautiful, we were both so delighted to see our vision come to life as the flowers looked so fantastic. The music was amazing, Caroline Fraher and Bravura String Trio played the classical songs we always wanted, including my late grandmother’s favourite song ‘Queen of the May’ also.” After the ceremony guests sipped coffee in the sun supplied by Hazel from Nom Nom coffee.

“Bravura also played for the drinks reception. We had our speeches before dinner, to ease the nerves, and in addition to the usual speakers, Sinéad and Aine both made a speech,” adds Michael.

“The night was topped off by the Boogie Band who had everyone up on the dance floor all night. It was an amazing party, people are still telling us how much fun they had.” The bride wore an Ellis design customised by Elaine’s Sewing, Ballincollig. “The dress was bought as a sample back in early 2019 at Say I Do in Midleton,” says Sinéad.

Anita Foley from Neroli in Bandon and Ruthanna Crowley, also from Bandon, created the bridal hair and makeup looks. The groom and his party were dapper thanks to Tom Murphy’s, Cork.

Sinéad Weldon and Michael Murphy: their flowers were arranged by Ailish Murphy of Floral Sculpture

Sinéad stepped out in Manolo Blahniks as her “something blue”. As a long-time fan of Sex and the City and its star Sarah Jessica Parker, Sinéad bought the iconic shoes almost 10 years ago when she received her first paycheque, while on her engineering work placement. “I always dreamed of wearing them on my wedding day,” she says.

She also wore her late grandmother’s sapphire ring, which was her 'something old' (and an extra bit of blue). “Our wedding favours were wildflower seeds — we are both keen gardeners and Sinéad is obsessed with bee life and will tell anyone who will listen how important they are!” adds Michael.

Ailish Murphy of Floral Sculpture was the florist. “Ailish is a friend from our rowing club, Kilmacsimon Rowing Club,” says the bride.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Paris and Tenerife.

Sinéad is a European patent attorney and Michael is an engineer. They live in their new home in Bandon.

