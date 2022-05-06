Dr Ciara Kelly: People tell me they won't join Tinder because they have psoriasis

After a number of years actively trying to distance herself from the health beat, Dr Ciara Kelly feels enough time has passed to allow her use her GP “superpowers” once more.

The doctor-turned-current affairs broadcaster started her media career with her widely-discussed ‘Doctors Orders’ column in the Sunday Independent, alongside a five-season stint as the resident doctor on RTÉ’s television show Operation Transformation.

But in 2017, she hung up her stethoscope and walked away from her GP practice after two decades. Her departure from Operation Transformation followed quickly afterwards.

"In order for me to get to where I wanted to be in terms of current affairs broadcasting, I had to distance myself from the health end of things," she says, speaking as her latest project, a new video and podcast series about psoriasis, launches.

Dr Ciara Kelly was the resident doctor on RTÉ’s television show Operation Transformation for five seasons

"I had to try and break out of the health niche in order for people to say, 'actually, maybe there's more that she can do than just talking about heart attacks or cancer or the health service.” But while the 50-year-old, who is now a familiar voice to morning commuters as co-host of Newstalk’s breakfast show made an “active” decision to distance herself from health journalism — she admits she missed it.

“It's a funny thing,” she says.

“I sometimes kind of think it’s a bit like being Mr. Incredibles or something — you have this kind of superpower that you don't get to use.

“I think it took me 11 years — and that's without repeating any years — to qualify as a GP. And then I worked as a doctor for 20 years.

I've years and years of knowledge and experience. It does seem a shame not to use that if and when I can.

So when the opportunity to take part in Let’s Talk Psoriasis, a new video and podcast series by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC came along, it seemed like enough time had passed to flex that superpower once more.

'The waiting time to get to see a dermatologist is scandalous'

The new podcast aims to provide expert information and support for those living with the chronic condition — many of whom are experiencing some of Ireland’s longest delays to access vital specialist care.

Currently, over 39,000 people are waiting to access dermatology services with 30% of those waiting more than 12 months, according to the latest figures released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

“The waiting time to get to see a dermatologist is scandalous,” Dr Kelly says. “It can be two years for people.”

The length of these waiting lists is part of what pushed Dr Kelly to get involved with the project, which is designed to “bridge the gap in support,” by providing access to expert guidance from leading Irish dermatologists and healthcare professionals to help people manage their psoriasis while they wait to access specialist care.

Brian Kirby and Paul D'Alton who feature alongside broadcaster, Dr Ciara Kelly, and Damien Broderick, who is living with psoriasis, in the PsO Let's Talk Psoriasis video and podcast series by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC

“This is the kind of people you'd be waiting the two years to get to see” Dr Kelly says, name-dropping Prof Brian Kirby and Prof Caitriona Ryan, two consultant dermatologists who feature in the series.

“And a lot of what people need is not just prescriptions, it's advice, and this podcast provides that advice.”

And while people who have dermatological conditions may not be seen as “critically ill” in the same way a cancer patient may be, Dr Kelly says many patients “limit their lives.”

"Having a skin condition can be very debilitating and it can be psychologically very, very difficult for people particularly if they perceive themselves to be unsightly.

“People tend to say, I won't go swimming because I've got psoriasis. I won't join Tinder because I've got psoriasis, I won't go to that that social thing at work because my psoriasis has flared up.

“People do limit their lives with conditions like this and we shouldn't underestimate the impact of that.”