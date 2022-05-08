Sinead Kennedy: Having Indie has given me a kick in the ass 

WHEN RTÉ presenter Sinead Kennedy answers the phone, she speaks in soft hushed tones.

She’s just put down her one-year-old daughter Indie and is hopeful of getting through our interview without disturbing her.

But we have no such luck, as Indie coos and cries at various points throughout the call.

“Sorry,” Sinead says, “she’s having a full-blown conversation with me here.”

But the interruptions don’t seem to bother her — not much does these days.

“The small stuff that used to worry me, things that kept me awake prior to having her, doesn’t anymore.

“My perspective has changed completely in that regard,” she says.

The only thing that keeps her awake these days is Indie. But there are no complaints — she’s too blissfully happy.

“She’s a dream,” she says. “I know it probably sounds boring, but it’s just a glorious thing to be able to spend time with her.”

What shape are you currently in?

Surprisingly, despite the fact I’ve just had a baby, I would say I am probably in the best shape of my life. I’m not a fitness freak, I don’t go to the gym, but since having a baby I’ve pounded the pavements more in the last year than I have ever done in my entire life. You’re constantly moving with a baby.

Do you have a morning routine?

My morning routine revolves entirely around Indie. She wakes around seven or half seven. So, I get up, play with her, make her breakfast and try and grab a cup of coffee.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Having Indie has made me stop and think about my health a lot more because I want to be around as long as possible for her. It’s given me a kick in the ass in that regard. So, I am more conscious of what I eat, and that I eat. I would have been one of those people who would go through the day and only realise later that I hadn’t eaten in hours because I don’t have a huge appetite. But when you’re breastfeeding, your body tells you, you need to eat.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I could absolutely polish off a tub of ice-cream in one sitting with whipped cream. If you haven’t done that before, you need to do that. I am also a glutton for a fizzy drink. A can of coke is definitely something I look forward to every day. How I still have teeth in my head I don’t know.. If I thought I could get away with eating like a ten-year-old at a party, I would.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy at the launch of the Great Tea Day Comeback, which will be held on May 5th.

How do you relax?

Grabbing a coffee when I can and drinking it while it’s hot. And family time — I know that sounds boring, but it’s the most glorious thing.

What is your favourite smell?

The smell of my own baby. And Tom Ford Neroli Portofino.

What traits do you least like in others?

Impatience drives me nuts. I used to be really impatient myself, but having Indie has changed me. I also can’t stand selfishness or people who are unnecessarily cruel.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I hate that I never think before I speak, which is dangerous in my job. I don’t know how I’ve gotten away with it. And I am very hard on myself. In all aspects of life, I check myself, and I am probably overly critical. When anybody gives me criticism, I always kind of laugh it off and think, I don’t know why somebody feels the need to share that with me because I’ve already thought of that myself. But it’s something I am trying to work on because I would hate for Indie to grow up and be overly critical of herself.

What would cheer your day up?

The sun. I think everybody immediately gets a happiness injection when the sun comes out. And seeing Indie’s face light up when I come home after a long day. She’s one of these babies who smiles all the time, she’s just a bundle of joy. It’s very hard to be in bad form around her.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I’ve travelled a lot, and there are a lot of places that I’d happily go back to. Connor and I went backpacking around Central America for our honeymoon for about six weeks, many moons ago, and we ended up in a place called Boca del Toro, an island off Panama.

We always said we’d go back for our 10th anniversary because we loved it there. But to live, my favourite place has to be Kinsale in Co Cork. It’s a beautiful part of the world, with beautiful food, 20 minutes from Cork city, 20 minutes from the airport, it is just the perfect place to be.