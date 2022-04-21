Ed Sheeran would 'absolutely' buy a house in Ireland — but there’s one catch

Ed Sheeran has said he would “absolutely” consider buying a house in Ireland — but he won’t be telling anyone if he does.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, the Bad Habits singer said Ireland was “such a special place” and his Irish heritage was an “integral part” of his family.

“I came here four times a year as a kid and I would always spend my birthday here,” he said, adding that it was nice to now be able to visit with his wife Cherry Seaborn and 2-year-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"Just to show my daughter the culture that her family comes from is a really nice thing.

"My wife has been to Ireland a few times but not for this extended period of time.”

Asked whether he would consider purchasing a holiday home here, the singer responded “absolutely.” But there was one catch.

Sheeran said he wouldn't tell people if he had a home in Ireland. Picture: Greg Allen/PA Wire

"If I had a place here, I probably wouldn't tell people.”

The Shape of You singer was chatting to Tubridy after playing two of his favourite venues in the world — Whelan's and Vicar Street — ahead of his stadium concerts in Croke Park this Saturday and Sunday.

The singer-songwriter will then head to rebel county for two gigs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday and Friday, Thomond Park on Limerick on May 5 and 6 and finally a date in Belfast on May 12.

Asked what he was doing with his days in Ireland, the singer said he has a "hell of a lot" of family in Ireland and he has plans to catch up with family in Cork, as well as Dublin and Limerick.

"It's a family affair," he said.

For fans heading to the gigs, Sheeran said they can look forward to a 22-song set — though Sheeran has warned some "big hits" have had to be cut.

Ed Sheeran enjoying a pint of Guinness with fan Sara Gomez in Dublins city centre last night he plays his first Irish gig of his tour in Whelan’s tonight.Picture: Collins Photos.

The famous red-head was spotted out and about in Dublin on Monday, pulling "not a bad pint" at Fitzgeralds pub in Sandycove.

He recently won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You. A judge ruled almost two weeks ago that the singer-songwriter had not plagiarised the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.

The singer said he now intends to record all of his songwriting sessions on video to protect against future claims of copyright infringement.