Maura Higgins due to heat up the kitchen in new series of Cooking with the Stars

The Longford lass is to appear on Cooking with the Stars, presented by Emma Willis and Tom Allen
Maura Higgins due to heat up the kitchen in new series of Cooking with the Stars

Maura Higgins at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy 

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 15:37
Nicole Glennon and Alex Green

Maura Higgins is back on our screens in another reality TV series — and this time she's in the kitchen.

The 31-year-old announced the news on her Instagram stories, sharing a picture with chef Jack Stein, son of Rick Stein. 

"Excited to announce I'll be taking part in Cooking with the Stars on ITV," she wrote to her 3.4 million Instagram followers, "Very lucky to be working with @jacksteinchef." 

Maura Higgins pictured with chef Jack Stein Picture: @maurahiggins / Instagram
Maura Higgins pictured with chef Jack Stein Picture: @maurahiggins / Instagram

The Longford lass, who first made her name on Love Island, is no stranger to reality TV competitions having competed in Dancing on Ice last year. She also recently hosted Glow Up Ireland, a reality TV series for make-up artists. 

Other famous faces taking part in this year's 

Cooking With The Stars include Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke who is partnered with TV chef Rosemary Shrager.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will also appear on the programme
Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will also appear on the programme

He will star alongside Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, The Chase professional quizzer Anne Hegerty, comedian Joe Wilkinson and Woody Cook, son of BBC presenter Zoe Ball.

TV doctor Ranj Singh will also feature and is paired up with Irish chef Clodagh McKenna for the series. 

Clodagh McKenna is one of the professional chefs on the programme 
Clodagh McKenna is one of the professional chefs on the programme 

Michelin-starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will also be a mentor on this years programme, while Emma Willis and Tom Allen will return as hosts of the cooking series.

Willis said: “Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen.

“The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series.” 

The series is a partnership between Marks & Spencer, ITV and independent production company South Shore and is due to air this summer.

Read More

Maïa Dunphy: I hate to admit it, but my Irish is terrible 

More in this section

'Just be yourself': Kellie Harrington marries Mandy Loughlin in Dublin ceremony 'Just be yourself': Kellie Harrington marries Mandy Loughlin in Dublin ceremony
First official pictures of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding revealed First official pictures of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding revealed
Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp’s multi-million-dollar US lawsuit against Amber Heard to begin
Person: Maura HigginsPerson: Clodagh McKenna
<p>Maïa Dunphy says she is finding a new appreciation for the Irish language</p>

Maïa Dunphy: I hate to admit it, but my Irish is terrible 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices