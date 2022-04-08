A Ukrainian refugee and her 'best friend' Tasha are to be reunited

An 86-year-old Ukrainian refugee was devastated to be separated from her ‘best friend’ her 12-year-old dog Tasha, when she was rescued from the border of Romania — but a chain of helpers across Europe could soon bring them back together.

Irishwoman, Debbie Deegan, who founded the To Children with Love charity which helped children in orphanages and in impoverished communities in Russia for 25 years, has been coordinating the massive effort to bring the dog back to her owner.

Three weeks ago, Debbie Deegan got a phone call from a Russian friend of hers in the US.

"I have a Ukrainian family trying to get out of Ukraine — can you help?”

The family was made up of a grandmother, her son and his wife, and Tasha the labrador. The family, and Tasha, were stuck on the border of Romania due to issues with the grandmother’s papers. She had never left Ukraine and didn’t have a passport.

Debbie Deegan @debbiedeegan1: "Gran is 86 , ended up in Co Clare after a shocking journey from Odessa. She left her adored dog in Romania as couldn't manage it any further. Her ❤️ was 💔. I found it, got dog to uk, will get to Ireland and gran on Sunday. #tasha"

Grandmother, Violetta, and her family left Odessa for Moldova. They were put on a bus and dropped in the middle of a field in a snowstorm.

“At that point, they started walking, but the grandmother, Violetta, was getting weaker. They eventually got to a railway station which took them to the border of Romania but at that point, Granny was giving up the will to live. She just couldn't walk any further. She was collapsing at that point and her son and daughter in law had to carry her.”

It was at this point that the decision was made to leave Tasha behind: “We found a family in Romania who could take the dog off them. At that point, I organised a flight to Vienna and then, they flew to Dublin.” This whole journey took 12 days.

When Debbie went to Dublin airport to meet them, she had prepared herself for an exhausted family: "They were wrecked — they'd been travelling for about 12 days at that point and the journey was horrendous.”

But what really struck Debbie was how clearly distressed Violetta was about leaving the dog behind: “She was just devastated. She was distressed. It was like she had given up her child. I have a little bit of Russian, which means I understand Ukrainian, and it was all she could talk about.”

At that point, the family were bussed down to a hotel in the West of Ireland, where Debbie kept in touch.

“I was on to them every day, and she just wasn't recovering. She was crying every day asking for Tasha. I just thought to myself, 'I have to find this dog'.”

"I’ve spent the past 25 years working in Russia so I have a huge network of people in Eastern Europe who would have the connections for stuff like this.”

Romania to Clare: Tasha's journey

“First we had to make sure she was chipped, vaccinated, that all of her papers were in order.” Next, Debbie tracked down a dog moving company in Romania: “Initially I didn't have any faith in them. I had no idea who they were. The contract was all in Romanian. I didn't really know if I was doing the right thing. But, we paid them and they got the dog as far as the UK. They had to come through about seven borders with her before they got her into the UK, I couldn't get them to bring her as far as Ireland.”

In the meantime, Debbie had found a England-based Ukrainian group on Facebook. She posted into the group asking if anyone would be prepared to mind Tasha for a week.

A woman called Lisa Kay, who has two dogs of her own, obliged, and Tasha was picked up on Sunday last.

"She has been spoiled rotten with them,” Debbie laughs.

Some of the 'update' pictures of Tasha that Debbie Deegan has received from her host family in Britain

Now, Tasha is preparing for the last leg of her journey: “My friend John Darcy from Waterford is going on the ferry this afternoon. He arrives in Britain tonight and tomorrow morning he'll drive to Birmingham to pick her up."

“Tomorrow night, he brings her back to my kitchen. And then on Sunday morning we drive to the west of Ireland.”

The grandmother, Violetta, has been unwell for the past week, so Debbie said the family kept it from her that they were trying to get Tasha back to her, fearing what would happen if they got her hopes up only for something to happen to the lab.

But Violetta, who is out of hospital and recovered, now knows Tasha is on her way and is eagerly awaiting her arrival.

“There were a lot of ups and downs on the way,” Debbie says.

“I didn't know if Tasha would survive. She was four days in the van in a cage. I rang the van man every morning because I wanted him to know that I would be waiting at the other end to make sure she was perfect. So I was texting asking him 'how is she today has she eaten' — I am sure he thought I was crazy but he sent me videos of her in the cage in the back of the van. But, she’s nearly home now.

“I won’t breathe until I am handing that dog over to her.”