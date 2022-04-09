Wedding of the week: Zack and Travis have a magical cliffside elopement

What could be more romantic than crossing an ocean to elope, then exchanging wedding vows on a windswept cliff edge?

US couple Zack Hager and Travis Scultz had always been drawn to Ireland.

Zack, from Portland, Oregon, and Travis, Spokanne, Washington, first met in 2010 through mutual friends while out having cocktails in downtown Portland.

“We got engaged during Christmas of 2019 at home while opening gifts,” adds Zack.

They say they didn’t have “an exact vision” for their ideal wedding, but had both always wanted to visit Ireland.

So, they eloped and exchanged vows on Hag’s Head on the Cliffs of Moher.

Celebrant John Burns performed the ceremony, on August 31 last year and afterwards they toasted to their future together in Gus O’Connor’s Pub.

Zack Hager and Travis Scultz with guests.

“The wedding turned out to be more beautiful that we could have possibly imagined. Everything really was perfect. The scenery was magical, out of a fairytale really,” says Zack.

“In the States, we see these beautiful pictures of the cliffs and they are an iconic image of Ireland where we come from. Never in a million years did we think that we would be standing on those very cliffs solidifying our relationship.”

As for attendants? “We did not have a traditional line-up. What we did have were seven amazing friends and two sisters who at the drop of a hat made the trip to Ireland from the States to attend our wedding,” adds Zack. “The sisters were Meghann and Meri and the friends were Bryan, Jenn, Kristian, Chris, Greg, Jessie and Jeni.

“No parents or grandparents were present as most have passed. We did acknowledge my mom Suzanne and Travis's mom Tammy and grandmother Jan, who have all passed, at the ceremony,”

The couple had started out without “a clear vision” for their wedding.

“Then when we found the wedding package online at elopinginireland.ie, we decided to take a chance and purchase the package,” says Travis. “It sounded easy and it was cost-effective. We figured that things would fall into place as they would naturally and we would be okay with that.

“The entire team that Stephen [Neary] from Eloping In Ireland had plan our special day all went above and beyond to make sure everything went perfect.

"It was a completely stress-free day for us and all we had to do was let each vendor know what we wanted and they took care of the rest. “Planning a wedding abroad can be especially stressful with all the unknows and details that need to be sorted out.”

Stephen co-ordinated the event, while Emma at Oh For Goodness Cake created the wedding cake and Michelle Garrihy of bg Photography captured the occasion on camera.

“We would also like to thank Elaine Hogan for dragging her harp up to the cliffs and playing for us on our special day. She went above and beyond, even learning a song on short notice so that she could play it at our ceremony,” adds Zack.

Ian at Orga Wedding Car Hire was the newlyweds’ chauffeur, ferrying them in his vintage Austin Princess. “Ian was so kind and made great conversation on the way taking away the wedding jitters,” says Zack.

Zack and Travis designed their own Joseph Abboud suits, which were custom-made at Men's Warehouse in Tigard, Oregon.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Mexico in December.

Zack and Travis with their chauffeur Ian from Orga Car Hire.

Travis is a project manager for a painting company and Zack owns an Auto Repair Shop.

They live in Portland, Oregon.

If you would like your wedding featured in Wedding of the Week, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie