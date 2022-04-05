A nice day for a White (House) wedding: Naomi Biden to tie the knot at US Presidential offices

At least one of us out there today won't be sweating about a potential wedding venue.
The grand-daughter of US President Joe Biden, Naomi, announced her engagement to partner Peter Neal in September - and confirmed on Twitter yesterday that the nuptials are to happen at Washington DC's most-exclusive venue: The White House.
Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.— Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) April 4, 2022
White House sources confirmed to the Associated Press newswire that the wedding will take place in autumn, with the Biden family assisting with wedding preparations - and paying for the function, in White House tradition.
The festivities will make for the 18th wedding at the White House since 1812 - the last being 2013's ceremony for house photographer Pete Souza and partner Patti Lease.