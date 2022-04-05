A nice day for a White (House) wedding: Naomi Biden to tie the knot at US Presidential offices

Joe Biden's granddaughter is all set to get married at the seat of American politics - a rare occurrence
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal: tying the knot in the biggest house in the States

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 14:02
Mike McGrath Bryan

At least one of us out there today won't be sweating about a potential wedding venue.

The grand-daughter of US President Joe Biden, Naomi, announced her engagement to partner Peter Neal in September - and confirmed on Twitter yesterday that the nuptials are to happen at Washington DC's most-exclusive venue: The White House.

White House sources confirmed to the Associated Press newswire that the wedding will take place in autumn, with the Biden family assisting with wedding preparations - and paying for the function, in White House tradition.

The festivities will make for the 18th wedding at the White House since 1812 - the last being 2013's ceremony for house photographer Pete Souza and partner Patti Lease.

