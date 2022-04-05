RTÉ’s Claire Byrne is back broadcasting from her shed after contracting Covid-19 again

Claire Byrne is back broadcasting live from her garden shed after contracting Covid-19 for a second time.

The RTÉ presenter was one of the first high-profile people in Ireland to contract Covid in March 2020, when she famously hosted Claire Byrne Live from her garden shed.

Last night, the presenter opened her primetime television show by joking that she was "back here again" after contracting the virus two years after her first bout.

The TV presenter and radio host spoke with a number of people who have become experts on Covid-19 on last night's show including Professor Sam McConkey and Professor Luke O’Neill — prompting some serious déjà vu for viewers.

One social media user tweeted; "Claire Byrne is live from her covid shed tonight with Luke O’Neill and Sam McConkey as guests… This is April 2022 right?"

Claire Byrne is live from her covid shed tonight with Luke O’Neill and Sam McConkey as guests………….

This is April 2022 right ? — Shane Byrne (@Shane_Byrne2) April 4, 2022

Another joked they felt like they were "just dragged by the hair back to the first lockdown."

claire byrne back in the shed presenting prime time tonight jesus was just dragged by the hair back to the first lockdown — 𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙣 🇺🇦 (@ctenhtwelven2o) April 4, 2022

A third said their census time capsule entry would ask; "Is Claire Byrne still in her shed?"

The mother of three is reportedly feeling well despite testing positive for Covid-19 and will also host her radio show Today with Claire Byrne from her garden shed this week.