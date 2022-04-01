Charlie Bird 'uplifted' by support as he prepares for Croagh Patrick climb

Charlie Bird has said that he hopes his Climb with Charlie event can be a national day of celebration as he prepared to take on the challenge with the support of the people of Ireland behind him.

Mr Bird takes to Croagh Patrick on Saturday morning as part of his Climb with Charlie which has captured the hearts of the nation.

As of Friday night, over €1 million had been raised for the cause, with all proceeds going to Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Over 150 climbs take place simultaneously around the country this weekend.

At base camp in Westport on Friday night, Mr Bird was joined by his family, friends, as well as singer Daniel O'Donnell and the family of Vicky Phelan, among many others.

Surrounded by his supporters in Westport, Co Mayo, the former RTÉ journalist told Ryan Tubridy and the Late Late Show that he hopes it can be a national day of celebration.

"We're all gathered here in Westport for what I believe will be an amazing day not just on Croagh Patrick, but in over 200 places around Ireland and in many parts of the world," he said.

This I hope is going to turn to a national day of celebration.

"What has happened over the past three months has blown me away. We have already raised €1 million for Pieta and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association. These two charities close to my heart."

The pupils of Scoil Phadraig Westport giving Charlie Bird a rapturous send-off on the eve off the Climb With Charlie on Croagh Patrick Co Mayo Saturday. Photo Conor McKeown

Mr Bird went on to explain how when he does reach the top of Croagh Patrick, he will be lighting five candles.

"The first is for one of the amazing human beings my new pal, Vicky Phelan. The second one is for everyone who has a terminal illness," he said.

The third one is for everyone who is in a dark place and has their own mountains to climb every day, he said.

"The fourth is for everyone who helped out in the great battle against the pandemic. And the last one is for the people of Ukraine who are going through a living hell the moment.

"And lastly, while I'm still able, I'm going to continue to extend the hand of friendship to everyone," he continued.

I am being uplifted by what is happening right now with Climb with Charlie and any tears I have are tears of joy.

Charlie Bird twitter pic ahead of his climb of Croagh Patrick.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy just hours before the Croagh Patrick climb, singer Daniel O'Donnell noted the "amazing" support of the country as they take on the challenge.

"It's amazing. Amazing. I've never been involved in anything that has united the country quite like this. It's just a privilege to be part of it," he said.

We are so so looking forward to tomorrow to join with him as he claims Croagh Patrick and this mammoth task.

The Donegal singer is also expected to perform a few songs once they reach the top of Croagh Patrick including a Bruce Springsteen song, especially for Mr Bird.

The former RTÉ journalist was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year has organised the ‘Climb with Charlie’ in order to raise funds and awareness for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Association.

For more information or to donate, visit climbwithcharlie.ie.