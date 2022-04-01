Ireland’s largest anti-litter initiative — did you get your free clean-up kit?

Ireland’s largest and longest anti-litter campaign has kicked off today.

The National Spring Clean, which traditionally takes place over the month of April, has been running for more than two decades, with some 85,000 clean-ups organised in that period.

Over the past 23 years, volunteers have dedicated a total of 12 million hours to the cause, removing around 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country.

Take a look at these brilliant volunteers from @CastleconnellTT in #Limerick who cleaned up their area for #SpringClean22! Show us how you'd clean your area by registering through our website today!: https://t.co/Ds2e4KKrYO #SDGsIrl pic.twitter.com/MQOgwVrtiW — NationalSpringClean (@NationalSpringC) March 29, 2022

Last year, more than 5,500 groups registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country and collected an estimated 3,000 tonnes of litter, making it the most successful event in the campaign's history.

But, the National Spring Clean, which is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland, are hoping communities around Ireland will make this year’s event even better.

“We have all been through some unprecedented times over the last two years,” National Spring Clean, chairman, Michael John O’Mahony, commented.

“We all became more aware than ever before of our local areas. Participants continued to undertake great work for National Spring Clean in family bubbles or as individuals during these times.

Sean O'Donovan participating in a National Spring Clean event. Picture Denis Boyle

“However, we can now look forward to working together again as larger groups and communities and celebrate the success together.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said the campaign is “a real testament to the work of volunteers all over the country."

"These volunteers continue to organise local clean-ups every year. The past two years have proven difficult because of the necessary Covid restrictions, but this year represents a real opportunity for people to get together and help clean up our countryside.”

If you would like to get involved in this year’s National Spring Clean or request a free clean-up kit, visit www.nationalspringclean.org