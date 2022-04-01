Ireland’s largest anti-litter initiative — did you get your free clean-up kit?

People across the country are invited to register to take part in this year’s spring cleaning event
Ireland’s largest anti-litter initiative — did you get your free clean-up kit?

Pictured taking part in last year's community litter pick for the National Spring Clean at Castle road Bandon were Ati, Adam and Kitti Nagi from Rosewood. Picture Denis Boyle

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 16:32
Nicole Glennon

Ireland’s largest and longest anti-litter campaign has kicked off today.

The National Spring Clean, which traditionally takes place over the month of April, has been running for more than two decades, with some 85,000 clean-ups organised in that period.

Over the past 23 years, volunteers have dedicated a total of 12 million hours to the cause, removing around 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country.

Last year, more than 5,500 groups registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country and collected an estimated 3,000 tonnes of litter, making it the most successful event in the campaign's history.

But, the National Spring Clean, which is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland, are hoping communities around Ireland will make this year’s event even better.

“We have all been through some unprecedented times over the last two years,” National Spring Clean, chairman, Michael John O’Mahony, commented.

“We all became more aware than ever before of our local areas. Participants continued to undertake great work for National Spring Clean in family bubbles or as individuals during these times.

Sean O'Donovan participating in a National Spring Clean event. Picture Denis Boyle
Sean O'Donovan participating in a National Spring Clean event. Picture Denis Boyle

“However, we can now look forward to working together again as larger groups and communities and celebrate the success together.” 

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said the campaign is “a real testament to the work of volunteers all over the country."

"These volunteers continue to organise local clean-ups every year. The past two years have proven difficult because of the necessary Covid restrictions, but this year represents a real opportunity for people to get together and help clean up our countryside.” 

If you would like to get involved in this year’s National Spring Clean or request a free clean-up kit, visit www.nationalspringclean.org

Read More

Marian Keyes: 'I haven’t owned a pair of flats in about 40 years'

More in this section

'Just couldn't take the chance:' Vicky Phelan to miss Charlie Bird climb 'Just couldn't take the chance:' Vicky Phelan to miss Charlie Bird climb
Vicky Phelan glad to be 'back walking on my own two feet and boy, does it feel good' Vicky Phelan glad to be 'back walking on my own two feet and boy, does it feel good'
The 94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Jada Pinkett Smith calls for ‘healing’ after Oscars slap
LitterVolunteersfree clean-up kitPerson: Michael John O'MahonyEvent: National Spring CleanOrganisation: An Taisce
<p>Marian Keyes heroine Rachel has a particular fondness for trainings – something not shared by the author </p>

Marian Keyes: 'I haven’t owned a pair of flats in about 40 years'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices