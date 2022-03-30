Consumer Corner: Counting the cost of your TV and streaming subscriptions

We have never had so much choice when it comes to TV and streaming subscriptions.

Many will remember the days when ‘the multichannel’ and the ‘black box’ were as exotic as it got when it came to TV. The market was shaken up in the late 1980s when Sky came to town.

These days we have so much choice but with that choice comes bills. The cost of keeping so many subscriptions can add up quickly. Between, for example, a Sky, Netflix, and Disney+ subscription, your total bill could easily be hitting well over €1,000 a year.

Sky TV is extremely popular in Ireland. We are familiar with it and that familiar feeling is key when it comes to our reluctance to change anything. However, despite how hard at times it may seem to reach someone at Sky, it is always worth checking in every six months. Many extras that you may have on your subscription may expire at six months and it will be up to you to check that you have not reverted to full price.

It is always worth seeking out deals, too. Sky is constantly running a variety of deals and they will run on the basis of if you don’t ask, you won’t get.

Netflix still stands tall as the streaming leader. It has various plans and it is worth checking you are not overpaying for the plan you have. Perhaps a cheaper plan might suit your needs better. Plans cost between €8.99 and €20.99 a month. The variation depends on how many devices you would like to watch on. Netflix is also handy when travelling as you can download shows or cartoons for kids if you are going on a long journey without needing wifi.

Other streaming services include Amazon’s Prime Video, which is around €7.20 per month. Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie points out that with Prime, “a lot of content is still only available in the US so this is something to be aware of before signing up for a specific show or movie”.

NOW is popular here and costs are around €15 per month. It is aimed to be watched on tablets and laptops but to watch on a TV you will need a portable NOW streaming stick.

Apple TV is priced at €4.99 a month and for that price you can steam on up to six devices at once. However, as Mr Cassidy points out, selection isn’t as big as others. “Compared to Netflix and even Amazon Prime Video, the amount of content on offer is still small. This will no doubt improve as the service becomes more established but for now don’t expect huge choice.”

Another streaming service that came to the rescue of many a parent during the pandemic is Disney+ which is €8.99 per month. Disney+ launched in Ireland in March 2020, just at a time when we would be spending more time at home.

This is just to name a few and no doubt more to come in the years ahead. With almost all streaming services, customers will be offered a trial period for free which can help you to make up your mind if you would like to pay for the service or not. It is worth keeping a note of how long this trial period is for and making good use of it.

This is a very handy way to manage your costs.