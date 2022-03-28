Cork libraries open a phone line for transgender members to register their preferred details

International Transgender Visibility Day happens this Thursday, March 31, and the libraries of County Cork are opening a dedicated phone line for new and existing transgender and gender-diverse members to register or change their account details to their preferred names and pronouns.
According to a statement issued this morning, Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Services will be running a dedicated phoneline from Library HQ to facilitate people with or awaiting a Gender Recognition Certificate.
The service has recently received training from Gay Project and Gender Rebels Cork, who highlighted to staff some of the difficulties faced transgender and gender-diverse people, like the costly and time-consuming process of legally changing one's name and gender information.
Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan says: "Libraries can be one of the most important public spaces for people looking to learn, to connect with their community and to unwind.
"This latest move from Cork County Library and Arts Services will go a way towards ensuring that trans and gender diverse people can feel validated in their identity as they partake in the amazing benefits of library membership.
"This can include joining the LGTBQIA+ Virtual Bookclub or accessing the ever-expanding collection of LGBTQIA+ materials on offer throughout Cork County Libraries.”
Cork County Librarian Emer O’Brien says: “Inclusivity is at the heart of the Cork County Council Library & Arts Service ethos.
"As part of this ethos, we are delighted to play our part in recognising International Transgender Visibility Day on the 31st of March and supporting the transgender and gender diverse community of Cork County.”
- Library staff will be on hand to take calls throughout the day on March 31st at the dedicated phoneline: 021-4285645.