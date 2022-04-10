Conor Oliver: ‘In team sport — you want to make the person beside you look good’

When Conor Oliver and I connect over Zoom, I realise my screen is upside down — and I can’t seem to fix it.

“I’ll try to keep a straight face,” he says, stifling a laugh. Two years into a pandemic, and I am starting to lose my patience with video calls I admit, adding that it’ll be nice to go back to the office soon as I am yet to meet colleagues I’ve been working with since the summer of 2020.

The Dubliner, who transferred from Munster to the Connacht rugby squad in July 2020, knows all about the challenges of joining a team in the midst of a pandemic.

“It was tough at the start,” he admits.

“I moved up to Galway and was living on my own, and I couldn’t really meet the guys outside of training.” But there was a silver lining — the squad was divided into “bubbles” of six to eight for training in those early days.

“I ended up getting really close to those guys,” he says. “And then it was extended to 12 people.

“It worked itself out in the end because it was a lot easier to get to know people in a gradual way than having to get to know 40 people all at once.”

And what about the support in Connacht — how does it compare to Thomond Park?

“It’s crazy. I remember playing the Galway Sportsgrounds when I was playing against Connacht with Munster. One thing that always stuck in my head was how loud the crowd were.

“I am loving that.”

What does your morning routine look like?

I try to get up at half six or seven and walk my dog Mac for a half hour before I head off for the day. He’s a bulldog and a little bit heavy... so we don’t go very far. When I get back, I’ll feed him and grab some overnight oats myself and then head into training. We have individual prep for an hour - a lot of guys have injuries so would have different stretches and things they need to do. We have a team meeting at 9am and then we crack into the day.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Being organised. I do the weekly shop on a Sunday or Monday and get everything I have for the week. I don’t necessarily meal prep, but I try to have the food there in the fridge for the entire week and I don’t like wasting food, so that encourages me to keep cooking myself.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Really sour jellies are my weak point. I am particularly vulnerable at the weekend.

What would keep you awake at night?

Mistakes that I’ve made and thinking about what’s next.

How do you relax?

Walking my dog without headphones. I used to always walk with headphones in, always listening to music or other stuff. I think it’s nice to disconnect sometimes. I live beside the sea now in Galway. It’s nice to go down to the beach and have a bit of quiet time.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Steven Gerard. I grew up in a very football dominant family and my brother is a die-hard Liverpool fan. Gerard always stood out to me. The way he used to play the game, wear his heart on his sleeve... you could really see the passion he had and when he played how much it meant to him. In rugby, it’s Richie McCaw, the All Blacks captain. I hold those guys in high regard. It’s tough to play [soccer and rugby], but it’s even tougher to lead world-class teams.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

You only have one body, so look after it as best as you can.

What traits do you least like in other people?

Selfishness. I think it’s one of those things that can really drag a group down. A team environment has to be built on teamwork and people looking out for each other. You want to make the person beside you look good, and if everyone is doing that, it comes full circle.

What would cheer up your day?

My dog. If I have a bad day of training, when I walk through the door, he’s always happy to see me.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Vietnam. I travelled there about three years ago, backpacking, staying in hostels with a few of my mates. That part of the world is just amazing. A lot of the people there might not have a lot but they’re happy. It puts life in perspective. It was a really eye-opening time for me, I came back humbled.