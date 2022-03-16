‘No dogs left behind’: These Irish charity workers are rescuing pets from war-torn Ukraine

Ireland’s response to the war in Ukraine has been loud and clear: refugees have been offered shelter here and millions of euro have been raised for charities working in the country. Now, another Irish charity has gone the extra mile and is helping to rescue dogs left behind after their owners fled, along with assisting owners who are trying to bring their pets with them as they leave Ukraine.

Two members of Husky Rescue Ireland have travelled to Ukraine, driving through France, Belgium, and Germany to reach the border with Poland, after raising money to help Ukrainians and their pets fleeing the war.

“We are heading to Poland to try and help Ukrainian refugees many of whom bring their pets with them. Our Swedish colleagues have done a run already and I feel I need to step up to the plate and help as much as I can,” charity director Andy Cullen wrote on Facebook ahead of their fundraising appeal.

Dogs rescued from Ukraine by Husky Rescue Ireland

Speaking on the Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media, Mr Cullen said he felt he had to help when he saw the situation unfolding on the news.

“We thought ‘why are we sitting back and watching when we can go and help and bring them some supplies? We thought we'd hit the ground running by bringing some food over to them so their animals could eat,” he says.

“It also was in the back of my mind to get some dogs. The ultimate goal was to get onto the front line and start helping these people and let them see that the world was thinking about them and we all wanted to help.”

He says the dogs they rescued are “very scared” by the war and adds they are "also scared because they have lost their families.”

A dog rescued from Ukraine by Husky Rescue Ireland

Mr Cullen and trustee Darren Bracken travelled to the Ukrainian border with Poland last week and have started to remove dogs from shelters.

On Sunday, they saved 16 dogs from the first shelter they visited outside Lviv, with “no dogs left behind” however that shelter is getting more dogs every day the volunteers hope to go back for more.

“These little ones are all so scared but soon they will start a new life and be happy again,” the charity says.

Before travelling to Ukraine, the charity raised over €7,000 to cover transport costs and to buy supplies in the areas, as well as bring over hundreds of items that were donated by the public, local rescues, local businesses, veterinary clinics, pet shops and more.

Their van carried over three tonnes of goods with more following in a shipping container to be distributed to Ukrainians and their pets.