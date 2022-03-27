Kathryn Thomas: ‘I'm not back to my pre-baby weight — and I'm totally fine with that’

The Carlow native has been presenting RTÉ’ssince 2011, while her health and fitness boot camp business Pure Results is renowned for delivering results.
Pure Results offers wellness retreats alongside programs like Bumpfit, designed for women to exercise throughout their pregnancy, right up to the 40-week mark.
Kathryn, who gave birth to her second daughter Grace in October of last year, says she believes training throughout her pregnancy has stood to her.
“I am in pretty good shape,” she says.
“I’m not back to my pre-baby weight, and I’m totally fine with that.”
The 42-year-old says she feels stronger every day.
“Postpartum, walking has been my saviour. I’ve only recently started back resistance training and running, but I’m taking things slowly and listening to my body.”