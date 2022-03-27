Kathryn Thomas: ‘I'm not back to my pre-baby weight — and I'm totally fine with that’

With her interest in fitness and can-do attitude, it’s no surprise Kathryn Thomas has become a role model for women.

The Carlow native has been presenting RTÉ’s Operation Transformation since 2011, while her health and fitness boot camp business Pure Results is renowned for delivering results.

Pure Results offers wellness retreats alongside programs like Bumpfit, designed for women to exercise throughout their pregnancy, right up to the 40-week mark.

Kathryn, who gave birth to her second daughter Grace in October of last year, says she believes training throughout her pregnancy has stood to her.

“I am in pretty good shape,” she says.

“I’m not back to my pre-baby weight, and I’m totally fine with that.”

The 42-year-old says she feels stronger every day.

“Postpartum, walking has been my saviour. I’ve only recently started back resistance training and running, but I’m taking things slowly and listening to my body.”

Kathyrn Thomas says she exercised throughout her pregnancy

Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas joined forces with Lidl Ireland to announce the retailer as the Official Fresh Food Partner of parkrun, the world’s largest running event. Register to take part in your local parkrun at www.parkrun.ie

Do you have a morning routine?

I spend the first 15 minutes in bed with my girls, three-year-old Ellie, and five-month-old Grace.

Then porridge for Ellie, milk for Grace, herbal tea for me.

Then myself and Grace walk Ellie to school and we continue to walk in our local park. Home then for breakfast and coffee.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

A good healthy breakfast - natural yogurt, fruit, peanut butter. I love salads which I eat daily.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Cheese and red wine - a match made in heaven. But how can you feel guilty when they are so insanely gorgeous on the taste buds? Life would not be worth living without cheese.

What would keep you awake at night?

Worrying about the health or safety of myself or my family. Watching what’s unfolding in Ukraine makes me hug them harder every morning and every night.

How do you relax?

I go for a gorgeous meal with my gorgeous husband Padraig McLoughlin.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Muhammad Ali. Ayrton Senna.

What is your favourite smell?

The sea on a stormy day.

When was the last time you cried?

Yesterday, with my good friend and next-door neighbour Luda. She is a beautiful Ukrainian soul.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Eat your greens.

Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas with with Olympian and Lidl ambassador, Ciara Mageean. Picture: Robbie Reynolds.

What traits do you least like in others?

People being fake. Also, people who put others down for no reason other than twisted jealousy.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

My inability to switch off completely. It’s not just annoying for me but for my husband too. My time management needs some work.

Do you pray?

Not regularly. When shit hits the fan, yes.

What would cheer up your day?

Hearing either of my daughters laugh.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

Yes. Becoming a parent makes you become more aware of future generations and the world we are leaving behind for them.

We have reassessed how and what we consume — our clothes, our food, our cars. Reducing single-use plastics has probably been the biggest personal change for me whether that’s with beauty products or cleaning agents for the house, I always aim to go for refills where I can.

What quote inspires you most and why?

“We travel not to escape life but for life not to escape us.”

Travelling the world taught me so much about other people as well as myself. It made me independent and I believe less fearful of the unknowns life can throw at you. It definitely shaped the person I am today.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I’ve travelled to the four corners of the globe but home is home. Ireland is an incredible country and my favourite place in the world. We have a little holiday home in Wexford. It’s my happy place.