Wedding of the Week: No power, no heating, the priest had no microphone — but it was 'all grand'

She's a self-confessed “chatterbox” so when Mary Ellen Creedon met Noel Moynihan he challenged her to spend half an hour without uttering a single word.

Mary Ellen was a lifeguard at the time, in The Gleneagle’s Aquila Club in Killarney, County Kerry, and Noel was on work placement completing a health and leisure course.

“I am a bit of chatterbox so Noel made a bet with me: He said if I could remain quiet for 30 minutes he would come out with me that weekend and buy me a drink,” she says.

That was 11 years ago and they recently tied the knot.

“I won the bet and rest, we can say, is history,” adds Mary Ellen.

Mary Ellen, from Top of Coom, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, and Noel, from Rockfield, Kilcummin, Killarney, built their dream home in Rockfield, Kilcummin, two years ago.

They got engaged three months after they moved into their new build.

“Just before midnight, on New Year's Eve, he gave me a book, containing reasons he loved me and at the end of that book it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and as I turned, he was on one knee,” says Mary Ellen.

They were wed recently by Fr John McCarthy and held their reception in the Killarney Oaks Hotel.

“We were excited that our big day was finally coming around as we had to cancel last year (February 5, 2021) due to Covid restrictions,” says the bride.

But a year later, Storm Eunice had swept in to batter Ireland as they prepared to walk up the aisle in Séipéal Ghobnatan, Coolea, Macroom, Co Cork, on Friday, February 18.

“The Thursday before the wedding a red weather warning was issued,” says Mary Ellen.

“On the morning of the wedding the lights in the house were flickering, and trees were down so it was hard for some vendors to get to us, but they did in the end. When we arrived at the church it was snowing and no one had told me the power was gone. As I was walking up the aisle, I could just see candles everywhere, and our wedding singer, Lily MacMonagle, was singing the most wonderful acapella version of Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years.”

Also performing during the ceremony was Peadar Ó Riada, musician and singer.

“As I got to the top of the aisle, it was in darkness. I wondered what was going on. Noel turned to say, ‘Don’t worry, but there is no power, no heating, the priest has no microphone — but it’s all grand.’

“And you know what? It was. We got to have our special day and that’s all that matters.”

The bride’s brother John Creedon gave her away.

“Both my parents, Eileen and Tadgh Creedon, have passed away, so walking up the aisle was very emotional and it was great to have my brother John at my side. I had charms on my bouquet so they [my parents] were still with me.

“Noel's parents, Margaret and Michael Moynihan, have been a great support to us both.”

Mary Ellen’s four sisters were her attendants, with Julie Creedon as maid of honour, and Siobhan Carolan, Eileen Creedon Healy and Caitríona Murphy as bridesmaids, while Chris Egan was the best man with Gerard Moynihan, Paul Moynihan and Eoin Horan as the groomsmen.

Grace O'Sullivan was the flower girl and Rory Moynihan was the pageboy.

Mary Ellen looked elegant in a Mikado gown from the Special Day Ireland Collection, which she sourced in Sharon Gregory Design Studio, Mallow, along with the bridesmaids’ dresses.

Lydia Kirdyashkina, Le'Masque Studio, and Laura Lou Hairstylist ensured the bridal hair and makeup were picture-perfect.

Ian Cronin, wedding photographer, was behind the lens, and the photoshoot took in Ireland's highest pub, Top of Coom, the bride's family home, which is run by Mary Ellen's brother Tim and sister-in-law Eileen.

Brian McSweeney, Video Memories, was the videographer and Alan Brady of Blooms, Killarney, took care of the floral arrangements.

The groom and his party were dapper thanks to Suits Select, Tralee.

The newlyweds enjoyed a minimoon in Paris and will honeymoon in the Maldives and Dubai in April.

Mary Ellen is an early years educator in Bébé Crêche, Killarney, and Noel is a civil servant.

