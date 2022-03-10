First Dates recap: Virgins, tears and a Cork model rights a Debs wrong 

Ciara & Orla

Ciara from Mayo is first in the door on tonight’s First Dates. The 25-year-old English student is paired up with 28-year-old journalism student Orla. Unsurprisingly, there’s no lack of chat from these pair, and the compliments start flowing the second Orla from Lucan sits down.

The pair, who are both bisexual, chat about not having a preference between girls and boys (‘if we vibe, we vibe’ Ciara says) and their love of Eurovision and Halloween. Orla has had three boyfriends but no girlfriends, while Ciara admits she’s never been in a relationship (although she has experienced the dreaded ‘situationship’).

Ciara finds everything Orla does and says “so cool!!” while Orla says Ciara put her at her ease from the get-go. At the end of the night Ciara fights to pay the bill saying Orla has given her the best date she’s ever been on. “I feel like we’re the same person split in two,” Ciara gushes, “I know!” Orla giggles — swoon.

Katarina & Shane

Katarina was matched-up with nice guy Shane for her second First Dates experience

Katarina is a back — with a new ‘do and a new description of her ideal date. Last time, the 27-year-old beautician was paired with a self-confessed ladies' man who admitted to cheating on past girlfriends and showed his rear to the nation. After some reflection, the Slovakian/Portlaoise beauty says she realised that the First Date’s matchmaker had actually given her what she’d asked for — so this time, she’s looking for a nice guy.

Enter Shane, 31, who at two separate points describes himself as “boring” and just “average-looking.” While the Meath man does come across a bit meek, admitting he’s “intimidated” by his date at one point, he’s no shrinking violet and is well up for Katarina's sarcasm. At the end of the night, she offers to cover the bill but Shane is having none of it. “You order my drinks, you want to pay for my dinner... will you dress me next?”

It’s a yes to a second date. Oh and Katarina says he’s “very handsome,” not average at all.

Sue & Brian

Brian & Sue seemed to hit it off... but Brian said he didn't feel a spark

Sue, 45, starts the night off by showing us she can fit a fist in her mouth, while Brian, also 45, says what he wants from the date is “a ride.” The date continues in this vein.

“I LOVE meat,” Sue says pointedly while chomping down her dinner. Former stud farm manager Brian responds to a question about sex on the first date by saying he’d be up for it but not sure he’d feel comfortable doing it in front of the cameras. Har har.

But things do get a bit emotional backstage when Sue admits she feels lonely "all of the time."

"Everyone wants, on a Sunday, to have that person to snuggle up with, watch movies with, to have someone to hold your hand, somebody on your side, to have someone goose you when you’re bending over to take something out of the oven.”

At the end of the night, Brian is honest and says while he enjoyed himself, he didn’t feel that “spark” but he really would like to go for another drink as friends. “I always get that,” Sue says, “everyone wants to be my friend.” Slowly, her eyes start welling up and Brian looks like he wants the ground to swallow him up. “That’s why I usually lie,” he says.

Tim & Lauren

Lauren & Tim were a good pairing

Gym rat Tim comes in guns blazing — in all senses of the word. The 24-year-old from Meath reveals he was pegged as ‘most likely to be a virgin for life’ at his Debs — no word on whether his peers got that wrong. Asked why he applied for First Dates; he says he’d run out of other options. Oof.

Thankfully, the matchmakers at First Dates see a lot more in Tim than his old school buddies and pair him up with a stunning Cork lass called Lauren. The 22-year-old part-time model says she’s a “hopeless romantic” and admits she’s said, ‘I love you’ more times than she “probably should have.” The two bond over tough times in school, while Tom is right in there complimenting Lauren’s style.

When the dreaded “would you like to see each other again romantically?” question comes, Tim says yes immediately, with Lauren quickly jumping in to say it’s a yes from her too. “Really?” he says looking like the cat who got the cream. “Yeah,” she says laughing. “I was very happy when I walked in to be fair!”

First Dates Ireland airs Thursdays 9:30pm on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player.