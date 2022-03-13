Fran Berry: ‘I’ve gained two stone since I stopped racing – maintaining weight was a constant pressure’

When Fran Berry was forced to retire from the saddle after a career-ending fall in 2019, friends and colleagues were quick to assure him he would find success in whatever path he chose to chase next.

That new career started the very same week as his 23 years as a successful jockey came to a close.

“I retired on the Monday and went straight into punditry on the Thursday,” he says with a laugh.

“It was quick,” he says, adding it was a learning experience critiquing those he’d been competing with just weeks ago.

Three years on, he’s more settled in his new role in the racing world — and two stone heavier.

Fran Berry after competing in the Dublin Coach To The Curragh Races European Breeders Fund Maiden on Heard A Whisper. Picture: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE

“I am a normal, healthy weight now,” the 41-year-old father-of-two says.

"I used to ride at 8st 10/11lbs. At 5ft 8ins that was hard to maintain. It was a constant pressure,” he says.

“If you took a few days off, by day three all you were thinking about was ‘how will I get back to that weight?

"After 23 years, I was conditioned to it, but when you stop going, you realise how all-in it was.

"Now, I am a normal, healthy-ish human being — rather than somebody way below the average weight.”

Do you have a morning routine?

I try to get out for a walk every morning as soon as it's bright. When I stopped riding, I just didn't bother [with exercise] for a while, but I have the remnants of a home gym from my old riding days, so I am starting to get back into that now too. There's racing most days in Ireland so after that I’ll try and get a bit of form study done. Then it’s the school run.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

A good breakfast. Mostly eggs, but I’ve incorporated granola and yogurt recently. If I have a good breakfast, it sets me up for the day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Chocolate. Especially a Dairy Milk Mint Crisp or Kinder Bueno.

What would keep you awake at night?

I am not a great sleeper. I am on the phone and the computer a lot, maybe that contributes but I’ve never been a great sleeper.

How do you relax?

After about ten years, I started playing golf again last summer. My son is seven now and he comes to the driving range and plays a few holes with me, or I go with friends. Playing nine holes for two hours really allows you to switch off - and the phone goes into the bag.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Mick Kinane. He was a trailblazer., and he really put Irish jockeys on the world map. And my late friend Pat Smullen. We travelled a lot together; he was one of my closest friends. How he faced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis and the energy he put into raising over €3m for the future of cancer research while battling his own terminal illness was unbelievable.

What is your favourite smell?

Coffee in the morning.

When was the last time you cried?

Looking at the news from Ukraine. I just can’t get my head around it. It’s very upsetting to see what’s happening in this day and age, just a three-hour flight from home.

What traits do you least like in other people?

Negativity.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Impatience. Definitely. I’ve gotten better with age, but I need to have more.

Do you pray?

Yes, and I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all.

What would cheer up your day?

Workwise, if the day is going well and you’ve ticked off a few winners. You get a great kick out of that. And coming home to the kids, whether I’ve had a good day or a bad day, I don’t care when I get home to them.

What quotes inspire you most?

Health is wealth and keep turning up.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

My home in Kilcullen. I am lucky I’ve been able to travel a lot, in this job and when I was riding. Since I came home from England three years ago though, I just really appreciate it. I think the more you go away, the more you appreciate home.