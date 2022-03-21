Matthew McNabb: I do something that terrifies me every year 

Matthew MacNabb may have just missed out on a place in the Dancing with the Stars final, but he's waltzing home with a new lady.
The Downpatrick native scored just 21 points from the judges for his sensual samba on Sunday night, which ultimately lost him a place in this weekend's final.
But, the kiss shared with dance partner Laura Nolan at the end of the performance was a hint that he wasn't going home empty-handed — and he confirmed after the show the two have been seeing each other for "the past month or two."
Speaking to thethe former Love Islander admitted he was surprised by how much he’s enjoyed the experience admitting the only reason he signed up for it was because he was terrified – and he has a commitment to himself to do one big that scares him every year.
“Beyond fear is freedom,” he says.
“I used to be terrified of heights so I did a skydive.
“I was terrified of public performances, so I spoke at my brother’s wedding in front of 400 people.
“One year's challenge was, this year it’s ”
The 27-year-old says he believes it’s important to keep pushing yourself and tackling your fears because in doing so, your self-confidence grows exponentially.
"Anytime I’ve done something that scares me, my life has improved tenfold,” he says.
Are there any big fears left to be tackled then?
“I am completely claustrophobic,” he says, “but I am not sure I want to tackle that.”
- Matthew McNabb competed with dance partner Laura Nolan in this year's Dancing with the Stars, available to watch back on RTÉ Player.
I am definitely leaner since. This is the biggest break I’ve taken from lifting weights regularly since I was about 15. With dance you’re working your groin, your hips, your calves. Previously, it was more about aesthetics for me, but after I finish I am going to focus a lot more on gymnastics and dancing and that side of things because it’s a lot of fun.
I practice gratitude and positive affirmations in the morning. Nothing crazy, just talking nice to myself. After that, I do my skincare routine, get dressed, get my vitamins and my water in and then I will listen to a podcast of some sort. Normally something about Arsenal, I am a big Arsenal fan.
My fruit intake. And I always go for a high-protein breakfast. I try to eat wholefoods as much as possible. I think the fewer ingredients in something the better.
Haribo Tangfastics. I actually have a pack here in front of me right now, I won’t lie.
My screentime.
I have a Spotify night playlist that’s mostly instrumental.
Thierry Henry — I think every Arsenal fan idolises him. And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — his work ethic is insane.
Lavender or cinnamon.
My dedication dance to my friend Ryan Freeman on. He passed away in July. I completely broke down after that performance. The dance just brought it all up. I cried a lot that week. I didn’t really get a chance to grieve properly at the time because he died while I was in quarantine for - it was really difficult.
I strongly dislike abrasive people and those who look down on others. That screams of a lack of intelligence to me.
I am very hard on myself and put myself down a lot. Sometimes I don’t have the belief in myself that I can do It.
My friends and family.
Eat as many foods from the earth as possible.
‘Perception is reality.’
San Diego. I lived there for three years and absolutely loved it. It’s my place.