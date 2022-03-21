Matthew McNabb: I do something that terrifies me every year 

Matthew MacNabb may have just missed out on a place in the Dancing with the Stars final, but he's waltzing home with a new lady.

The Downpatrick native scored just 21 points from the judges for his sensual samba on Sunday night, which ultimately lost him a place in this weekend's final.

But, the kiss shared with dance partner Laura Nolan at the end of the performance was a hint that he wasn't going home empty-handed — and he confirmed after the show the two have been seeing each other for "the past month or two."

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the former Love Islander admitted he was surprised by how much he’s enjoyed the DWTS experience admitting the only reason he signed up for it was because he was terrified – and he has a commitment to himself to do one big that scares him every year.

“Beyond fear is freedom,” he says.

“I used to be terrified of heights so I did a skydive.

“I was terrified of public performances, so I spoke at my brother’s wedding in front of 400 people.

“One year's challenge was Love Island, this year it’s Dancing with the Stars.”

The 27-year-old says he believes it’s important to keep pushing yourself and tackling your fears because in doing so, your self-confidence grows exponentially.

"Anytime I’ve done something that scares me, my life has improved tenfold,” he says.

Are there any big fears left to be tackled then?

“I am completely claustrophobic,” he says, “but I am not sure I want to tackle that.”

Matthew McNabb competed with dance partner Laura Nolan in this year's Dancing with the Stars, available to watch back on RTÉ Player.

Matthew says he's been weight-lifting since the age of 14

What shape are you in?

I am definitely leaner since Dancing with the Stars. This is the biggest break I’ve taken from lifting weights regularly since I was about 15. With dance you’re working your groin, your hips, your calves. Previously, it was more about aesthetics for me, but after I finish Dancing with the Stars I am going to focus a lot more on gymnastics and dancing and that side of things because it’s a lot of fun.

Do you have a morning routine?

I practice gratitude and positive affirmations in the morning. Nothing crazy, just talking nice to myself. After that, I do my skincare routine, get dressed, get my vitamins and my water in and then I will listen to a podcast of some sort. Normally something about Arsenal, I am a big Arsenal fan.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

My fruit intake. And I always go for a high-protein breakfast. I try to eat wholefoods as much as possible. I think the fewer ingredients in something the better.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Haribo Tangfastics. I actually have a pack here in front of me right now, I won’t lie.

What would keep you awake at night?

My screentime.

How do you relax?

I have a Spotify night playlist that’s mostly instrumental.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Thierry Henry — I think every Arsenal fan idolises him. And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — his work ethic is insane.

What is your favourite smell?

Lavender or cinnamon.

When was the last time you cried?

My dedication dance to my friend Ryan Freeman on Dancing with the Stars. He passed away in July. I completely broke down after that performance. The dance just brought it all up. I cried a lot that week. I didn’t really get a chance to grieve properly at the time because he died while I was in quarantine for Love Island - it was really difficult.

What traits do you least like in other people?

I strongly dislike abrasive people and those who look down on others. That screams of a lack of intelligence to me.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I am very hard on myself and put myself down a lot. Sometimes I don’t have the belief in myself that I can do It.

What would cheer up your day?

My friends and family.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever received?

Eat as many foods from the earth as possible.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Perception is reality.’

Where is your favourite place in the world?

San Diego. I lived there for three years and absolutely loved it. It’s my place.