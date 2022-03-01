DWTS dancer Denys Samson ‘really scared’ about his mother and aunt in Ukraine

"My friends signed for the military,” professional dancer Denys Samson told Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM, adding the dancers he was with on the show have gone to war.

“I was with them in Ukraine Dancing with the Stars this summer, we were dancing, we were performing, and now they are actually with the guns, full of equipment, and they go for the war.” Samson said his mother and aunt are together in his home city of Odessa and would need to pass through Kyiv to get to the border.