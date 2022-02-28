‘I’m lost without her’: Maïa Dunphy pays tribute to her mum Helen

The RTÉ presenter's mother Helen passed away on Sunday 
Maïa Dunphy's mother Helen passed away on Sunday

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022
Nicole Glennon

RTÉ presenter Maïa Dunphy has said she simply “could not have coped without her help” as she paid tribute to her mother Helen.

The presenter shared with her social media followers that her mother passed away on Sunday after being diagnosed recently with cancer.

“I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but my darling Mum Helen passed away today.” 

The 45-year-old wrote that she never trots out platitudes about fighting battles, “because it somehow implies some people don’t fight hard enough.

Maïa and her beloved mum Helen
“But my Mum bore her recent awful illness with the same stoicism she has approached everything in life, and those of you who know her well, will know how much has happened in these last difficult weeks and how she showed concern for everyone else until her last breath.” 

The mum-of-one said her mother Helen “didn’t doubt for a second” how much she was loved.

“She and my Dad, her beloved Tom, are married 50 years this Friday and we will be marking it as if she were here,” she shared.

In a touching tribute to her mother, Maïa wrote that she was “a remarkable woman; without pretension and with a very rare self-assuredness that was a testament to all the right choices she made in her life, and the acceptance of things she had no choice over.

Maïa Dunphy's son Tom with his grandpa Tom and grandma Helen
“She was the most dedicated Mum anyone could ever imagine, but even that was exceeded by her devotion to her only grandson.

Maïa wrote that her mum “was a second Mum” to her 5-year-old son, and she “simply could not have coped without her help.”

"I’m lost without her already. We love you Mama. Sleep well," she finished.

