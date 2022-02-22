Lynsey Bennett praises ‘efficiency’ of German clinic as daughter Hailee pays a visit

Lynsey Bennett has praised the “efficiency” of the German clinic where she is receiving treatment calling the staff “a tonic.”

The CervicalCheck campaigner shared the update with her almost 60k Instagram followers as she headed into a new week of treatments — some of which are pushing her body out of its “normal range.”

The mum-of-two shared a photo of herself which showed her after her body had been “in a controlled fever state for just under two hours.”

Lynsey Bennett shared a picture from the German clinic with followers Picture: @cancerwithgratitude / Instagram

The Longford native admitted it was “not relaxing” but said she is trying to embrace all treatments as best she can.

“And there is a balance of easy ones as well as relaxing mixed in on top of tougher ones,” she added.

The 32-year-old said she feels “truly blessed” to not be “starting from scratch” with the treatments in Germany like she was when she headed to Mexico last year.

The efficiency at the clinic “is unbelievable,” she said, adding that the staff’s “happy attitude for life no matter your situation” and “friendly caring manner” is a tonic.

“It would be such a dream to set up something like this for everyone in Longford/Ireland,” she said.

Lynsey Bennet's daughter Hailee paid a visit Picture: @cancerwithgratitude / Instagram

Lynsey also shared with followers that her 8-year-old daughter Hailee visited at the weekend, which the campaigner said was very emotional.

She said she was “so grateful” to be attending a clinic in Europe, which is only a 2 hour flight away for her family, but admitted it was “unbelievably hard” to see her daughter so upset at having to say goodbye when leaving.

“The wonderful Martina here at the clinic gave her a teddy bear,” she shared, which “softened having to go because she had something to hold.”

"Otherwise I don’t think would have got her in the taxi.”