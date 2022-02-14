Bernard O'Shea: I tried to teach myself how to concentrate and this is what happened

I remember in school constantly “fidgeting” and being told to concentrate. I knew I avoided the work because I didn’t find it interesting. However, I found subjects like History and English fascinating but struggled severely at Maths and nearly failed the pass paper in The Leaving Cert.

My concentration levels for subjects I didn’t like were zero. What I did learn from my Leaving Cert was that even though I couldn’t care less what 'x' and 'y' got up to inside or outside brackets, you had to give it some thought or else you’d fail.

I have never been able to concentrate on anything I didn’t like for longer than ten or fifteen minutes. Before the internet, I had my domain, daydreamer dot com. The odd duster would land on my desk as I stared out the window contemplating being a rock star and being interviewed by Dave Fanning.

“So Bernard, you have sold more records than the Beatles and U2 combined you have been hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of your generation, and yet you get time to write, star and direct in Oscar-winning movies. My question is, how do you do it all?”

I take a breath and smile. “Well, Dave, to be honest...” Then reality would hit.

“Mr O’Shea, can you enlighten us to what is so interesting outside that window ?” “Oh no, Sir eh sorry Sir.”

I have removed the digital distractions and deleted them in painful personal moments. Facebook, where I would giggle to myself for hours on end watching Foil, Arms, and Hog videos - gone. Twitter, where I greedily spent hours munching on threads about the ongoing soap opera of the Premier League, is gone. Instagram has gone… ish. But YouTube, I can't bear to be without.

Where else would I find videos on watches and cars I will never afford? Last week I spent my nights under the covers watching a series called “Why so Expensive ?” The guilt I felt spent watching an hour on why Hermes handbags and coconut oil have such a high price while not realising that my lack of concentration was probably costing me the highest price of all. My time.

I have tried everything. From countdown timers to time management apps, even old-school alarm clocks. I’d put one on my desk to stop me from spending time checking the apps on my phone that was supposed to help my concentration in the first place. Every week, my wife has told me to read The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9–5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Tim Ferriss. I started it a year ago. I’m on page seven.

While undoubtedly inspiring, Tim Ferriss could not engage Bernard O'Shea.

Reward systems don’t work for me either. I’ll say to myself, “Ok Bernard, you know you have to have this article written by Tuesday, so if you get it done today, we will go for a nice walk and get a coffee in the fancy coffee shop. We can even buy a bun!” I’m essentially parenting myself and trying to convince myself to concentrate for an hour so I can use the time for leisure.

I’ve watched all the Ted Talks. From Christina Bengtsson’s The Art of Focus and How to Get Your Brain to Focus by Chris Bailey. Bailey’s synopsis focuses on letting your mind wander and giving yourself more space to essentially do less and not look at distraction being the “enemy of focus.” I had this article all lined up about how forcing yourself to be bored is the key to concentrating. It has worked for millions of people, and I would recommend it. But it didn’t work for me.

I tried his two-week challenge on digital disconnection and re-discovering boredom. This is impossible to do with small kids. Like rabid hyenas, they can smell and sense when you are doing nothing within a two-mile radius. They have a “certain set of skills,” and they “will find you.”

I’ve tried all the mind games. I’ve meditated. I’ve even tried hypnosis to try and catch myself out. Nothing has worked. At least twice a week, I’m panicking, fretting that I won’t get my work done. Only deadlines make me concentrate, but too many sprint finishes will eventually wear you out.

Even getting up at 5 am hasn’t solved my concentration issue. I’ve noticed I’m spending far too much time preparing an elaborate breakfast for myself and convincing myself that making endless cups of tea is required. But a straightforward hack has worked to bring my concentration levels up.

I use the garage as my office, and it's cold. Even on warm days, it’s hard. But I don’t mind. I like the cold. I can’t fall asleep in a room if it’s too warm and generally drive my car with the window down a bit, even in the winter. I pride myself on liking the cold. Last week by mistake, I left the heater on in the garage, and the following day, when I sat down at my desk, I noticed the flush of warm air. I turned off the heater and went about my usual day of high-intensity procrastination. But I got all my work done. The next day with the heater being off, I didn’t. I soon realised that when I was cold, I couldn’t concentrate. I always thought that the cold focuses the mind. Well, guess what I couldn’t be more wrong.

The very first article that popped up on Google entitled The Science of How Temperature and Lighting Impact Our Productivity from buffer.com, stated:

“If you are feeling cold, you are using a substantial amount of your energy to, well, keep warm. A lot less of your energy goes towards concentration, inspiration, and focus.”

My focus and attention haven’t skyrocketed for the last month, but it most definitely has improved. I don’t feel the need to sway my attention to YouTube or constantly making hot drinks, and I have dropped the whole “I’m a cold-weather person” In fact, I’m possibly useless now without my snug little heater under the desk.

The irony of all of this is that our first energy bill has skyrocketed. It’s classic timing that when I find out that heat is my ultimate focus friend that the price of it has increased dramatically. It’s going to be leg warmers and thermals for me now until the end of March, at least. Now my daydreams are far more pragmatic as Fanning asks me, “So Bernard tell me where did you buy those Long Johns ?”