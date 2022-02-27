William O’Donoghue: ‘The only time I get recognised is if someone thinks I'm Cian Lynch'

Despite having three All-Ireland hurling medals at home in Caherdavin, William O’Donoghue says life hasn’t changed much since he was a young fella knocking around a sliotar with teammates Cian Lynch and David Dempsey in Ardscoil Rís, Limerick.

“I definitely don’t suffer from ‘fame’,” he says. ‘The only time I get recognised is if someone thinks I am Cian Lynch.”

Ever the gent, the 28-year-old admits he’s taken selfies with fans only to smile and nod when they say “thanks Cian”.

But while day-to-day life hasn’t changed much, the Na Piarsaigh hurler says he is grateful for the wins he’s had in life — something his younger self could only have dreamed of. “I’ve got to live out a lot of what 10- or 12-year-old me could never even have dreamed of, and I’ve experienced that stuff with friends for life.

“It’s a nice thing to be standing in the middle of Croke Park after winning an All-Ireland, with people you’ve known since you were very, very young, lads you played with in school. It’s a nice thing to be a part of.

“People can go their whole lives putting a lot into something and getting nothing out of it — I’ve gotten the rewards.”

Limerick hurler William O’Donoghue recently helped to launch Irish Life’s four-year sponsorship of the GAA Healthy Clubs initiative.



What are your healthiest eating habits?

I eat the same stuff all the time. Pasta salads with some chicken, chilli con carne, salmon, broccoli and rice. I am consistent in making sure that I am always reaching my nutrient targets each day. I don’t eat any mad green stuff or anything like that. My healthiest habit is probably that I meal prep every Sunday.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Purple snacks.

What would keep you awake at night?

If I wasn’t prepared for something. I find it hard to switch off if I am facing into a day where I know I am going to be under pressure. So if I’m not particularly prepared for something, I definitely struggle to switch off.

How do you relax?

I am not one of those people who gets up in the morning and does affirmations or whatever they are. I read before bed.

William O'Donoghue and partner Gemma Cowe in attendance at the Limerick GAA gala medal ceremony Picture: Diarmuid Greene

Who are your sporting heroes?

Andrew O’Shaughnessy and Roy Keane.

What’s your favourite smell?

Steak.

When is the last time you cried?

In the last fortnight. I am a sucker. The ad with the old lady saying goodbye to the sitting room came on when I was dying with a hangover and I started crying.

What traits do you least like in others?

Dishonesty.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I am probably a bit hot-tempered, I could do with toning that down a bit. Sometimes I get needlessly worked up about something that I shouldn’t be putting

as much emotional energy into.

Do you pray?

I don’t.

What would cheer up your day?

Calling a friend or a family member. If I am not in great form, calling one of my close friends and getting a laugh off them will put me in better form.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

I am not going to pretend I am great, but I am definitely becoming a lot more conscious about sustainability. I think more about what I am buying and before I throw anything in the bin I check if it’s recyclable.

What quote inspires you most and why?

It’s not a quote, but there’s a great poem called ‘The Man in the Arena’. I like the story behind it. When you read it, it’s about an athlete, but you can apply it to anything in life, whether it’s someone’s personal life, their relationships. Basically, it’s saying whoever’s dealing with whatever they’re dealing with are doing it, not you. I think a lot can be taken from it.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Barbados.