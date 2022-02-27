William O’Donoghue: ‘The only time I get recognised is if someone thinks I'm Cian Lynch'

“I definitely don’t suffer from ‘fame’,” he says. ‘The only time I get recognised is if someone thinks I am Cian Lynch.”
Ever the gent, the 28-year-old admits he’s taken selfies with fans only to smile and nod when they say “thanks Cian”.
But while day-to-day life hasn’t changed much, the Na Piarsaigh hurler says he is grateful for the wins he’s had in life — something his younger self could only have dreamed of. “I’ve got to live out a lot of what 10- or 12-year-old me could never even have dreamed of, and I’ve experienced that stuff with friends for life.
“It’s a nice thing to be standing in the middle of Croke Park after winning an All-Ireland, with people you’ve known since you were very, very young, lads you played with in school. It’s a nice thing to be a part of.
“People can go their whole lives putting a lot into something and getting nothing out of it — I’ve gotten the rewards.”
I eat the same stuff all the time. Pasta salads with some chicken, chilli con carne, salmon, broccoli and rice. I am consistent in making sure that I am always reaching my nutrient targets each day. I don’t eat any mad green stuff or anything like that. My healthiest habit is probably that I meal prep every Sunday.
Purple snacks.
If I wasn’t prepared for something. I find it hard to switch off if I am facing into a day where I know I am going to be under pressure. So if I’m not particularly prepared for something, I definitely struggle to switch off.