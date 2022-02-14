Checked out of Wordle? Here are five alternatives to try instead

If you're hankering for the original version of the game, or catching up on over 260 days of puzzles, The Wordle Archive is the perfect place to start.
It's an open-source repository of previous Wordle brain-benders that can be played one after another, or dipped in and out of. Perfect.
- Start at #1 right here: https://www.devangthakkar.com/wordle_archive/?1
If you fancy flexing your cúpla focal and expanding your Irish vocabulary one day at a time, Focloch is for you.
The keyboard is different, and the difficulty very much depends on your own relationship with the mother tongue, but as a returning learner, your writer has found Foclach to be a lovely ice-breaker.
- Bígí ag déanamh spraoi: https://www.foclach.com/
One for the real vocabulary athletes here - as you might guess, Quordle charges players with solving four simultaneous word-puzzles using the same letters - albeit with eight turns for a degree of leniency.
It's as much of a head-wrecker as it sounds, but if the relatively sedate word-puzzling pace of Wordle is becoming a little dull, here's the cure.
- Play Quordle at: https://www.quordle.com
Aside from some delicious word-play, Worldle serves up a unique proposition - presented with the outline of a country, your guesses will be met with an idea of how close you are on the map, telling you how warm or cold you are by distance and direction.
- Geography anoraks can point their browsers at: https://worldle.teuteuf.fr/
This last one might be a bit niche, but if you've ever spent time squinting at a dimly-lit Gameboy screen in your quest to become a Pokémon master, Squirdle will send you hurtling back to the days of checking your Pokédex.
Start out by venturing a guess at the day's pocket-monster, and take the clues - generation, types and even height/weight - to try and guess 'em all.
The vanilla game covers all 900+ Pokémon currently in existence, but '90s babies can also try a special version restricted to the original 151.
- Choose Squirdle at: https://squirdle.fireblend.com/