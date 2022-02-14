Checked out of Wordle? Here are five alternatives to try instead

The much-loved word game is showing signs of fatigue in its new rendition - these alternatives will scratch that midnight itch
Wordle: the New York Times version has had its teething problems - here are five alternatives

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 10:55
Mike McGrath Bryan

THE WORDLE ARCHIVE

If you're hankering for the original version of the game, or catching up on over 260 days of puzzles, The Wordle Archive is the perfect place to start. 

It's an open-source repository of previous Wordle brain-benders that can be played one after another, or dipped in and out of. Perfect.

FOCLACH

A screenshot of Foclach, the Irish-language Wordle alternative
If you fancy flexing your cúpla focal and expanding your Irish vocabulary one day at a time, Focloch is for you. 

The keyboard is different, and the difficulty very much depends on your own relationship with the mother tongue, but as a returning learner, your writer has found Foclach to be a lovely ice-breaker.

QUORDLE

Quordle: four times the Wordle, four times the fun/frustration
One for the real vocabulary athletes here - as you might guess, Quordle charges players with solving four simultaneous word-puzzles using the same letters - albeit with eight turns for a degree of leniency.

It's as much of a head-wrecker as it sounds, but if the relatively sedate word-puzzling pace of Wordle is becoming a little dull, here's the cure.

WORLDLE

Worldle: bust out the maps and atlases for this unique take on Wordle
Aside from some delicious word-play, Worldle serves up a unique proposition - presented with the outline of a country, your guesses will be met with an idea of how close you are on the map, telling you how warm or cold you are by distance and direction.

SQUIRDLE

Squirdle: not exactly as flashy as its source material, but a good Wordle clone for one-time wannabe Pokémon masters
This last one might be a bit niche, but if you've ever spent time squinting at a dimly-lit Gameboy screen in your quest to become a Pokémon master, Squirdle will send you hurtling back to the days of checking your Pokédex.

Start out by venturing a guess at the day's pocket-monster, and take the clues - generation, types and even height/weight - to try and guess 'em all. 

The vanilla game covers all 900+ Pokémon currently in existence, but '90s babies can also try a special version restricted to the original 151.

