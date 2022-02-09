‘Love you with all my heart:’ Neven Maguire marks 10th birthday of his twins 

It is a decade since Neven’s wife Amelda suffered heart failure following the birth of twins Connor and Lucia
‘Love you with all my heart:’ Neven Maguire marks 10th birthday of his twins 

Neven Maguire wished his twins a happy birthday with a sweet message 

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 08:36
Nicole Glennon

Neven Maguire has marked his twin’s 10th birthday with a touching post on social media.

In a tweet, the TV chef commented; “Where did those 10 years go,” as he wished twins Connor and Lucia a happy birthday.

“Love you with all my heart.” 

It is a decade since Neven’s wife Amelda suffered heart failure following the birth of the twins.

Following the scary experience, Neven and his wife said they couldn’t risk having more children, but that the twins had made their family “complete". 

A host of Neven's followers, including Today show presenter Dáithí Ó Sé, wished the twins a happy birthday under the tweet - with one sharing a photo of Neven in a kitchen with his two bundles of joy.

Read More

Neven Maguire: I was amazed at the interest when I told people about my disco days

More in this section

Lynsey Bennett: I’ve had a year where I got cancer to hold still — it's mind blowing I'm still here Lynsey Bennett: I’ve had a year where I got cancer to hold still — it's mind blowing I'm still here
A Cork community group seeks a home to rent for a refugee family A Cork community group seeks a home to rent for a refugee family
Rust incident Alec Baldwin says return to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting
Person: Neven Maguire
<p>Kerry actress Jessie Buckley says she is "in complete shock" after being nominated for her first Oscar, getting the nod for best supporting actress for her performance as Leda in Netflix psycho-drama The Lost Daughter. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage</p>

Who is Jessie Buckley? Kerry star gets first Oscar nod for The Lost Daughter

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices