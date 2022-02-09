‘Love you with all my heart:’ Neven Maguire marks 10th birthday of his twins 

Neven Maguire has marked his twin’s 10th birthday with a touching post on social media.

In a tweet, the TV chef commented; “Where did those 10 years go,” as he wished twins Connor and Lucia a happy birthday.

“Love you with all my heart.”

Where did those 10 years go wow 😯 happy birthday 🎂 Connor & lucia 🎉🎉 love u with all my heart ❤️ 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/q0r1vi2I3I — Neven Maguire (@nevenmaguire) February 8, 2022

It is a decade since Neven’s wife Amelda suffered heart failure following the birth of the twins.

Following the scary experience, Neven and his wife said they couldn’t risk having more children, but that the twins had made their family “complete".

A host of Neven's followers, including Today show presenter Dáithí Ó Sé, wished the twins a happy birthday under the tweet - with one sharing a photo of Neven in a kitchen with his two bundles of joy.

It sure has flown! Such beautiful children. Happy birthday Lucia and Conor. Seems like yesterday! pic.twitter.com/KQaCHumOQT — Lorraine McElgunn Teevan (@LorrieTee) February 9, 2022