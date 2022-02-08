Lynsey Bennett: I’ve had a year where I got cancer to hold still — it's mind blowing I'm still here

CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has said it is “mind blowing” that she is still here after being told in November 2020 she only had six to eight months to live.

“I saw the reports of how I should be in a wheelchair and be eventually bed-bound.

“I've got to spend over a year now making memories and getting things done that I never thought was going to be possible.”

“To still be here over a year on and be good is just mind-blowing.”

The mother-of-two made the comments on Ireland AM this morning where she chatted frankly about her cancer diagnosis and talking to her daughters about their fear of losing her.

Lynsey Bennett will be travelling to Germany for treatment Picture: @cancerwithgratitude / Instagram

After host Tommy Bowe commented on how "fantastic" she looked, the 33-year-old said the treatment she received in Mexico last year was “absolutely life-changing.”

“I felt like I'd got some of my power back,” she said.

Unfortunately, the Longford woman can no longer travel to Mexico as she is unable to fly due to blood clots. However, she is now hoping to travel to Germany in the next week or so after hearing about a treatment offered at a clinic there from one of her followers.

“I'm so fortunate that I have the following that I do online,” she said.

“The amount of tips and ideas and links that are sent to me… after looking up this link that I was sent I was like, this sounds like somewhere that I would really like to give a shot.”

Lynsey said that unfortunately her cancer is “now acting the way it should have” when she got the prognosis in November 2020.

“Amazingly, I’ve had a year where I got that cancer to hold still, which should have been impossible.”

Lynsey also opened up about speaking to her two daughters, 12-year-old Zoe and 8-year-old Hayley about her condition.

“I have been so honest with them from the start, but in the most gentle way that I could.

“Unfortunately, Haley's friend's mum died suddenly at Christmas and she's been so scared ever since. She was going to her dad's there two weekends ago and going out the door hugging me goodbye she just turned around and goes 'I hope you don't die.'

“She realises now that mammies do die’, Lynsey said.

Sharing the conversation she had with her youngest, Lynsey said she told Hayley that “no one knows when they have to go to heaven” and she can’t promise how long she’s going to be here.

“The only thing I can promise is that I’m trying my best, that’s why mammy’s going to Germany, that’s why she went to Mexico… I’ve already got a lot of extra time that wasn’t expected.”

“She was happy with that — but she’s still sleeping in my bed."